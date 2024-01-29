 Skip to main content
How to get Rainbow Crystals in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

When Ichiban makes it over to Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, he’s about as broke as he can get. As you’re searching high and low for any bits of cash you can find, you will also collect a ton of materials that become very handy when you’re ready to start crafting and upgrading your team’s weapons. However, when you’re trying to max out or make the best of the best in the game, more precious recourses will be required that you won’t find in a dumpster or random briefcase on the street. Rainbow Crystals are as rare as they sound, but only if you don’t know where to look. Here’s an easy way to snag these rare gems.

Where to get Rainbow Crystals

A rainbow geode in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Sega

Like nearly all rare materials in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, there is always a small chance some enemies will drop one or two Rainbow Crystals if you grind long enough. Grinding for levels or cash is one thing, but when you have no idea what your chances are that a material will drop, it’s unbearable. Instead, head over to RoboMichio and browse his wears. He will hand over Rainbow Crystals for 250 Robo Discs a pop, which isn’t a bad exchange rate given how long it will take to collect that number in the dungeon.

