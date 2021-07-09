How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is the latest hardware iteration in the handheld hybrid family of systems. As its name suggests, it boasts an OLED screen, with a number of additional features. Coming off the success of the Nintendo Switch — a system that still frequently sells out at various retailers — this OLED model will likely be in high demand, even if its specs and features aren’t what consumers were hoping for.

If you’ve tried to purchase a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, you’re probably familiar with how much of a hassle it can be to get your hands on the latest gaming hardware. This comes down to the fact that more people are playing games than ever, along with chip shortages that make it hard for manufacturers to keep up with demand.

Having said all that, you’re likely considering grabbing one of the new Nintendo Switch OLED systems. The new device will probably be tough to come by on launch day, especially if you plan on just walking into a store to pick one up. In this guide, we’ll go over the best methods of pre-ordering a new Nintendo Switch OLED system, along with the retailers that will carry the new console.

Recommended reading:

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch OLED will launch on October 8, 2021, for $350.

The main thing to note about the Nintendo Switch OLED is that it isn’t available to pre-order in the United States just yet. Certain retailers have landing pages for the device and will be taking pre-orders soon, but you can’t put your money down at this time. It’s unclear when pre-orders will go live, but below are links for each variant across the retailers that have landing pages available.

White

Neon blue/red

White

Neon blue/red

As you can see, only Best Buy and GameStop have pages available for the new device. Though, we expect other retailers like Target, Amazon, Walmart, and others to allow pre-orders soon.

Advice for securing a pre-order

Some retailers like Best Buy will notify you when the item becomes available to pre-order. You can choose to opt in to email notifications on the system’s pre-order page. We highly suggest taking advantage of this, as it’ll increase the likelihood of getting your hands on one.

The other piece of advice is to follow @Wario64 on Twitter. This user tweets out links to the newest games and systems, many of which are on sale. In this case, you won’t get the new Nintendo Switch OLED for less than $350, but following this user is a great backup plan if one of your favorite retailers sells out.

We recommend turning notifications on for Wario64’s tweets so you don’t miss out on the Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders. If history is any indication, these will be hard to find, at least at launch, so you’ll want all your bases covered.

Editors' Recommendations