How to purchase Reboot Cards in Fortnite

Since its introduction in Season 8 of Fortnite Battle Royale, the reboot mechanic has been a game-changer for team-based modes such as Duos, Trios, and Squads. When a teammate is eliminated, they drop a Reboot Card, a little chip that floats in the location where they were defeated. Teammates must race against the clock to get the card before it vanishes and deliver it to one of the Reboot Vans positioned throughout the map.

Activating the van takes a tense 10 seconds, restoring the fallen player with only 100 health, a Common Pistol, and 100 wood, leaving them defenseless yet still in the fight. This high-stakes concept adds strategic depth by forcing squads to consider the hazards of retrieving cards while under enemy fire vs leaving an ally to push for a Victory Royale. While Reboot Vans are unbreakable, they make a loud noise and emit a blue light when used, which can attract unwelcome attention and add to the challenge.

Recommended Videos

Recent updates have improved the mechanic, resulting in speedier reboots when many teammates interact with the van and automatic card pickups, which streamline the process. Fortnite has shaken things up again with a new addition that might change team dynamics: the option to purchase Reboot Cards. As Chapter 6 Season 2 nears its conclusion, this addition promises to change how players approach team revivals. Here’s how it works.

How to purchase Reboot Cards and their locations in Fortnite Season 2

The addition of Reboot Cards to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 has changed squad gameplay by providing a safer way to resurrect eliminated teammates. To purchase a Reboot Card, players must visit any of the Reboot Vans placed throughout the island (locations marked below), which are identified by their blue map symbol. Each card costs 500 Gold Bars, which are obtained by defeating opponents, looting Vaults, opening Safes, or breaking Cash Registers. Before heading to a van, make sure you have enough Gold, as the fee per resurrected teammate is 1,500 Gold for three squad members.

The procedure is simple: approach a Reboot Van and interact with it to obtain the purchasing option. This function glows when a teammate’s Reboot Card is in a risky region, such as where they were eliminated, or when enemies are camped near the card’s location. Unlike a traditional reboot, purchasing a card eliminates the requirement to collect it from the elimination location, hence lowering the risk.

After purchasing, the reboot process is standard: hold the interaction for 10 seconds to restore your friend, who will spawn with 100 health, a Common Pistol, and 100 wood. Be strategic: Reboot Vans produce noise and a blue light that draws attention, so scout for enemies first. Gold management is critical, as spending 500 on each card will deplete resources required for other purchases, such as Black Market products.