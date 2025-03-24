 Skip to main content
How to spot Crypt Devourers in The First Berserker: Khazan

Khazan looks at a mimic
Nexon

As you navigate the challenging world of The First Berserker: Khazan, you’ll spend a significant amount of time checking every nook and cranny for sweet loot. There’s plenty of it to find, too. But as with almost every Soulslike game, some of The First Berserker: Khazan‘s loot is sporting a trap! While not technically a mimic, there are some scary things lying in wait for you as you pick up loot throughout the game’s levels, and failing to recognize them could cost you a huge chunk of health — or maybe even your life.

Here’s how to spot one of these traps and what you can do to save yourself from them.

How to spot a Crypt Devourer in The First Berserker: Khazan

While exploring levels in The First Berserker: Khazan, you’ll occasionally see dead bodies that glow red. Interacting with these corpses will normally earn you some Soul Tier Dust and a brief dialogue sequence, but some are housing something dangerous beneath them. When you interact with one of these, you’ll be greeted by a giant worm-like creature called a Crypt Devourer, who will grab you, deal damage, then throw you haphazardly onto the ground. In some cases, the throw can even send you into a pack of enemies or off the side of a level where you’ll fall to your death.

Luckily, once you know how to spot a mimic, they no longer pose much of a problem.

For starters, corpses with a Crypt Devourer waiting beneath them tend to not glow quite as strongly as normal ones, so keep an eye out for a less potent red dust around it. Due to the lighting in the environments, though, this isn’t always a perfect science.

Khazan aiming a javelin at a mimic
Nexon

To know for sure whether you’re facing a trap corpse, pull out your javelin and place your reticle over the corpse. If it turns red when doing so, you know there’s a Crypt Devourer there. Throw the javelin to kill it in one hit and save yourself from getting tossed around by an ugly worm.

