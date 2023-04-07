A new Fortnite challenge for surviving storm phases while carrying an Epic weapon has caused some confusion, as the quest’s wording isn’t exactly clear. Thankfully, the challenge is much easier than it seems, and once you know what to do, you can get through it relatively quickly. Here’s how to survive storm phases while carrying an Epic weapon in Fortnite.

What is an Epic weapon?

Fortnite uses a rarity system with its weapons, which are denoted by colors. Purple weapons are Epic, but keep in mind you can utilize any weapon of higher rarity to complete this quest. As long as the weapon is at least Epic, you’ll earn credit for surviving storm phases.

How to get an Epic weapon

There are several ways to get Epic weapons. One way is to simply find one from chests or as floor loot, but this isn’t as reliable. You can also purchase Epic weapons from NPCs around the map. Nearly all main hubs have an NPC who sells weapons, so be sure to talk with them if you have the funds. Using an Upgrade Station is another solid option for collecting an Epic weapon, though it’s expensive. Another option is to defeat the Highcard Boss found at Brutal Bastion, Shattered Slabs, and Mega City. Upon defeat, the Highcard Boss drops a Mythic Havoc Suppressed Rifle.

How to survive storm phases while carrying an Epic weapon

Once you have an Epic weapon, surviving storm phases is easy. A storm phase is the period of time when the deadly storm closes. Each time the storm closes in on a new, smaller circle is considered a phase. So, as long as you’re carrying an Epic weapon while the storm closes in, you’ll earn credit for surviving a phase.

Keep in mind, the game may have trouble detecting your Epic weapon and if it does, be sure to unequip your harvesting tool from the locker menu. Change it to a common skin so the game doesn’t have trouble detecting the actual Epic weapon you’re carrying. It also helps to turn off preferred sorting from the options menu.

