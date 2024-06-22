The PlayStation 5's DualSense controller ranks among the most advanced in the gaming space, with its haptic feedback being a particularly beloved aspect of its feature set. However, if vibration isn't really your cup of tea, or if you'd just like to disable it temporarily for any reason at all, we'll tell you how to turn it off below.
How to turn off PS5 controller vibration
When you're ready to turn off your PS5 controller vibration, follow the steps below.
Step 1: Select the Settings gear from the PS5 dashboard.
Step 2: Select Accessories.
Step 3: Select Controller (General).
Step 4: Select Vibration Intensity.
Step 5: Here, you can switch the setting to "Off," or you can choose from various intensities if you'd prefer to simply reduce the amount of vibration the controller provides.
Editors' Recommendations
- New report claims the PlayStation VR2 is in serious trouble
- Best PS5 game deals: discounts on the best games of 2023
- Death Stranding 2: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
- 3 outstanding PS Plus games to play this weekend (June 14-16)
- Is Minecraft cross-platform?