How to unlock the OTs 9 in Call of Duty: Warzone

The latest Call of Duty: Warzone update has added the new OTs 9 SMG as part of Season 4 Reloaded. This weapon is absolutely worth trying out, thanks to its high rate of fire, ease of use, and competitive time to kill (TTK). According to TrueGameData, the OTs 9 has one of the fastest TTKs in the SMG category, outmatching the likes of the MP5 (MW) and the PPSh-41 by a noticeable amount. After 10 meters or so, the weapon is far less effective, so you’ll want to limit its use to up-close scenarios only.

With this in mind, it’s a weapon you’ll definitely want to try. Unfortunately, the OTs 9 is a pain to unlock, though you do have several options for doing so. In this guide, we’ll show you all the ways to unlock the weapon, along with the easiest methods of getting your hands on it. Here’s how to unlock the OTs 9 SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to unlock the OTs 9 in Warzone

The least expensive and most straightforward method of unlocking the OTs 9 is by completing the in-game Warzone challenge. To do so, you need to get a double kill with an SMG in 15 different matches. From our testing, you can do this in Plunder, regular Verdansk, and even Rebirth Island. Your best bet is to utilize an SMG with a high ammo count like the PPSh-41 or Bullfrog and then use your stuns on enemies to ensure they’re easier to take down. In Plunder, you’ll have more success if you go to the Storage Town area on the west side of Verdansk.

Alternatively, you can simply play on Rebirth Island. Here, you’ll have ample opportunities to get double kills since players tend to act more recklessly in the faster-paced mode. The tents by Living Quarters or Control Center are great spots to farm kills. You are able to quit out of the match as soon as you get your double kill, so keep that in mind.

How to unlock the OTs 9 in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

The other method of getting this weapon unlocked is by playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer. Remember, your progress carries over from Cold War to Warzone, so you can unlock the OTs 9 in one game and have it in the other. To unlock it in Cold War, you need to get three kills on enemies impacted by your tactical equipment in 15 games.

For example, stuns, smokes, or flashes. The easiest way to get it done is to throw decoy grenades into high-traffic areas. We like to play on Nuketown ’84. While there, throw your decoy into a busy area of the map and follow it up with a quick kill. Do this two more times for the match and then perform that entire process a total of 15 times to unlock the weapon. The Danger Close Wildcard is great since it allows you to spawn with two pieces of tactical equipment. This method is a bit more reliable, but it’ll still take a while if you aren’t lucky.

How to unlock the OTs 9 in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

We highly suggest avoiding the method for unlocking the OTs 9 in Cold War Zombies simply because it’s too reliant on luck and still takes forever. With this method, you need to kill 50 Tempests within two seconds of them reappearing after teleporting. If you’ve spent any time with Zombies, you know the Tempests don’t spawn terribly often and aren’t easy to take out. So, even if you get three or four in any given match, you still have to put upwards of 30 minutes per run, which will just take too long.

How to unlock the OTs 9 by purchasing it

The easiest way to unlock the OTs 9 is to buy it with COD Points. The Inside Job bundle comes with the weapon, a charm, a finisher, an emblem, and a sticker. It’ll cost you 1,200 COD Points but is a sure-fire way to get your hands on the new SMG. This is equivalent to around $10, but you might have enough points by earning them through the battle pass.

The issue is that even if you purchase the bundle, you still have to use one of the aforementioned methods to actually unlock the weapon and use attachments. Otherwise, all you’ll have is the build that comes with the bundle, which isn’t perfect (though it’s definitely usable). Keep in mind, you do earn weapon XP for the OTs 9 as you use it, even if you don’t have it officially unlocked, which is nice.

