Tennis, anyone? Here’s how to watch the March 8 Nintendo Direct presentation

Get your rackets ready, strap on your sweatbands, and do your best Waluigi impression, because a new Mario Tennis Aces-focused Nintendo Direct event is coming on March 8.

Nintendo announced the event on Wednesday morning, revealing that it will take place at 5 p.m ET and will last for about 30 minutes. The Nintendo Direct will include new details on Mario Tennis Aces. More information on 2018 games for both the Switch and the 3DS will also be revealed. You can watch the video at the top of this page when it goes live, or at the company’s website.

Mario Tennis Aces was first announced during a Nintendo Direct presentation in January. It’s the first game in the series since the Game Boy Advance title Mario Tennis: Power Tour to feature a story mode. There will also be boss battles of some kind included in the game, which fits in line with the zany approach Nintendo typically takes with its sports titles.

We’re hoping to hear about some other fast-approaching Switch titles, as well. Dark Souls: Remastered arrives in May and marks the series’ first entry on a Nintendo console. It includes the base game and its expansion, but no gameplay has been shown thus far. Updated versions of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Hyrule Warriors are also in the works. The former game’s “New Funky Mode” has become something of a meme, with people adding the silly logo to other, much darker games’ box art. Donkey Kong is also coming to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle as part of a DLC pack this spring.

The Nintendo Switch has had a pretty uneventful 2018 thus far, with ports of Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 among the only new games of note. Kirby Star Allies arrives as a Switch exclusive of March 16, and it looks to bring the series’ classic side-scrolling action to the system with the added ability to recruit enemies and combine attacks with different elements. The game supports four-player cooperative play, and it’s compatible with a number of Kirby-related Amiibo figures.

The 3DS is still kicking, even with the runaway success of the Switch, and its latest exclusive Detective Pikachu launches on March 23. A film based on the spinoff game is also in the works, and will star Ryan Reynolds in the title role.