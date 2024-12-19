 Skip to main content
How to solve the Three Eyed Gate puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

By
A mirror puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle wouldn't be a true Indiana Jones experience without at least one mandatory light puzzle, would it? This one is very different from others like the Sacred Wounds puzzle or finding collectibles like Medicine Bottles. With only your wits to guide you, this one puzzle could add hours to your total playtime. Or, you can let us shine a light on the solution to help you out.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Patience

How to solve the Three Eyed Gate puzzle

You will find the Three Eyed Gate puzzle, also known as the Light Chamber puzzle, on your way to finding the Idol of Ra. You will need to direct six beams of light onto the correct symbols on the wall to open the path forward.

Step 1: Use the mirror in the main room and point it at the top-right symbol. This will open a door to your left.

Indie aiming a light at a door in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

Step 2: Go into this room and direct the light through the crack in the wall back into the main room.

Step 3: Now shine the main light on the top-left symbol and the right mirror on the middle symbol on the right side to open a door on the right.

Indie aiming a light at a door in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

Step 4: Go into this room and pick up the mirror and bring it to the empty receptacle in the other open door on the right side of the main chamber to reflect light to the third mirror in the main room.

Step 5: Use the left mirror to hit the bottom-left symbol now.

Step 6: Reposition the middle mirror to aim at the top-right symbol.

Step 7: Aim the right mirror at the middle symbol on the left.

Step 8: Turn the central mirror again, this time to the bottom right.

Solving a light puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

Step 9: Finally, use the left mirror to hit the middle symbol on the right side.

This will result in all three locks unlocking, and the gate will finally open for you.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
