Following a United States Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, itch.io is now selling an indie game bundle with proceeds going towards abortion funds.

Game marketplace Itch.io is known for being a huge hub to discover and purchase various indie games. It’s also known for its action on social issues, as it has put together several game bundles over the past few years for fundraising purposes. In 2020, it notably created a bundle for racial justice amid nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd.

Itch.io states that 100% of this new indie bundle’s funds are going toward the National Network for Abortion Fund’s Collective Power Fund. This fund moves money directly to abortion funds across more than 20 statesk and has a higher focus on the South and Midwest, where it is often most difficult to get access to abortions.

“In light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and threaten and remove access to abortions, creators from all across itch.io have contributed projects to this solidarity bundle,” the page for the bundle reads.

The bundle comes at a great deal for fans of indie games and includes some well-known titles like the very trippy alternate reality internet simulator set in 1999, Hypnospace Outlaw. Other games available in the pack are Jupiter Moons: Mecha — A Roguelike Deckbuilding Card Game, Super Crane Bugs, Catlateral Damage, Gunhouse, Limital Horror, Kaiju Big Battel, and even the Playdate handheld title Down the Oubliette.

In all, the bundle comes with 792 indie games for only $10. You can purchase, donate to this cause, and enjoy almost 800 unique games on itch.io with this new bundle.

