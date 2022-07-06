 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Itch.io’s indie bundle for abortion funds lands you 792 games for $10

DeAngelo Epps
By

Following a United States Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, itch.io is now selling an indie game bundle with proceeds going towards abortion funds.

Game marketplace Itch.io is known for being a huge hub to discover and purchase various indie games. It’s also known for its action on social issues, as it has put together several game bundles over the past few years for fundraising purposes. In 2020, it notably created a bundle for racial justice amid nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd.

Itch.io states that 100% of this new indie bundle’s funds are going toward the National Network for Abortion Fund’s Collective Power Fund. This fund moves money directly to abortion funds across more than 20 statesk and has a higher focus on the South and Midwest, where it is often most difficult to get access to abortions.

“In light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and threaten and remove access to abortions, creators from all across itch.io have contributed projects to this solidarity bundle,” the page for the bundle reads.

The bundle comes at a great deal for fans of indie games and includes some well-known titles like the very trippy alternate reality internet simulator set in 1999, Hypnospace Outlaw. Other games available in the pack are Jupiter Moons: Mecha — A Roguelike Deckbuilding Card GameSuper Crane BugsCatlateral DamageGunhouseLimital HorrorKaiju Big Battel, and even the Playdate handheld title Down the Oubliette.

In all, the bundle comes with 792 indie games for only $10. You can purchase, donate to this cause, and enjoy almost 800 unique games on itch.io with this new bundle.

Editors' Recommendations

The best upcoming PS5 games

A giant lizard monster jumps on Kratos in God of War Ragnarok.

How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 model

The new Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 model.

Best Prime Day Treadmill Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

NordicTrack Commercial X22i Treadmill.

The best game controllers for Android phones and tablets in 2022

Razer Raiju Mobile Games Controller with a smartphone attached, on a table in a sitting room

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

best prime day instant pot deals 2021 2020 air fryer

Best Prime Day Tablet Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

An iPad using new collaboration features hooked up to a tablet keyboard.

Forspoken pulled from packed fall lineup, delayed till January 2023

forspoken delay to 2023

Best Prime Day Roomba Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

Echo Dot with clock on a counter.

Best Prime Day Fitbit Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

Fitbit Versa

Best practices for making awesome PowerPoint slides

PowerPoint Slide Sorter view on a Windows laptop.

Valkyrie Elysium launches in September and it comes with a surprise PSP remaster

valkyrie elysium release date

You can get Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free if you have Switch Online