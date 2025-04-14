 Skip to main content
Is Marathon cross-platform?

By
A runner runs in Marathon.
Bungie

One of the reasons that Bungie’s Destiny series has lasted so long as a live service game is that it was one of the first to embrace cross-platform support. The studio’s next project, Marathon, will also be a live service title, but this time it comes in the form of an extraction shooter instead of an MMO-lite looter shooter. Even after the team was acquired by PlayStation, Destiny still kept its cross-platform support, but what about this next project? Will Sony keep players relegated to their own platforms, or will you be able to team up with your friends on Tau Ceti IV regardless of where you are playing? Here’s what you need to know about Marathon‘s cross-platform support.

Is Marathon cross-platform?

A Runner getting shot in Marathon.
Bungie / Bungie

Yes, even though Bungie is technically owned by PlayStation, Marathon is coming out on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with full crossplay support. Just like Destiny, all console and PC players will be able to team up and compete with no restrictions. One additional detail to note is that Xbox and PC players will not be required to have a PlayStation Network account to play, which has been a point of consternation with previous PlayStation titles on PC in particular. However, you will need a Bungie.net account to play, but there are no restrictions to creating one. We also suspect that there will be options to turn crossplay on or off based on platform, but there’s no official confirmation of that as of yet.

Marathon is not a free-to-play game, but it still supports cross-save for those who do decide to grab the game on multiple platforms. As long as you sign in with the same Bungie.net account on each platform you boot the game up on, you will retain all your Runner gear and loot without having to start from scratch.

