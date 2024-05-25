 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

This retro Game Boy throwback is the modern day Link’s Awakening

By
A character stands before a God in Isles of Sea and Sky.
Cicada Games

If you’ve every played The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on Game Boy, you know how special it is. While it initially looks like your average top-down Zelda game, it quickly gets delightfully weird. Shopkeepers will blast you with lightning if you try to shoplift, Goombas from Mario wander around, and the entire story revolves around a giant fish sleeping on a mountain. It’s a fish-out-of-water story for Link, one that makes for the most mysterious but inviting Zelda game ever made.

Now, a new indie game is recapturing that magic. Isles of Sea and Sky just launched this week on Steam and it’s a pixel-perfect homage to Link’s Awakening. The adventure puzzle game captures the oddball spirit of that adventure, while doing its own thing entirely. And it does all that while playing with the limitations of a Game Boy art style. It’s one retro game you don’t want to miss this year.

Recommended Videos

The Zelda inspiration in Isles of Sea and Sky is clear from its first moment. It begins with a character washing ashore on an island, a scene that’s framed almost identically to the classic intro of Link’s Awakening. From there, players are set loose in a sunny, pixel-art island full of odd structures that they’ll learn about over time. There’s a main quest that involves unlocking a big door, but it’s an open-ended adventure.

A character pushes boxes through lava in Isles of Sea and Sky.
Cicada Games

But while it looks like a top-down Zelda game, that’s not actually how it plays. Isles of Sea and Sky is actually a minimalist open-world puzzle game (not unlike this year’s solid Islands of Insight). More specifically, it’s a “Sokoban” game. That’s a specific strain of puzzle game where players need to solve elaborate box-pushing puzzles. There are no enemies or combat. Instead, players gradually solve puzzles across a series of islands to open them up, collect stars to unlock new areas, and get a few power-ups along the way.

Related

I fear that I may have lost some of you, but hang on.

Sure, box-pushing puzzles are an acquired taste. That task tends to be a bit maddening in classic games, leading to a lot of trial and error. Isles of Sea and Sky can be too as it requires some serious brainpower to solve complex order-of-operations puzzles. Despite being totally open-ended and full of puzzles to bounce between, I did find myself a little railroaded halfway through as I struggled to solve one obtuse environmental puzzle that held a key item. Thankfully, it solves for that problem with some great control considerations. I can undo my last move quickly with a button tap or reset the whole room just as quickly with another. Islands are dotted with unlockable shortcuts too, which remain open even if I undo a move. That takes a lot of the trial-and-error annoyance out of the genre.

It’s great that it does too, because Isles of Sea and Sky is far more engrossing than your typical Sokoban game. Each screen is filled with cleverly designed puzzles that beg to be solved. The world is rich with secrets too, which makes those puzzles worth solving. On one island, I discovered an odd environmental puzzle that had me pushing four boxes in each corner of the island onto specific platforms. I solved that after finding a clue hidden on a golden door underground. Once I unlocked that door, I discovered a secret item: a glove that would allow me to dig through boulders and change their position. That opened up several new secrets that had me obsessively digging through previous screens with fresh eyes.

A character pushes a box near a gold door in Isles of Sea and Sky.
Cicada Games

All of it brings me back to playing Link’s Awakening as a kid — and not just for the aesthetic. That game has always stuck with me as I spent so much time simply wandering around soaking everything in. I don’t even know that I realized it had a straightforward story progression as a kid. It felt entirely open-ended, begging to be explored. Every time I’d discover a new item, it felt like I was learning the foreign language hidden in an unfamiliar world. Isles of Sea and Sky nails that same feeling. I start off scratching my head as I look at confusing objects I don’t know how to correctly interact with. By the end, I’m fluent.

Come to Isles of Sea and Sky for its nostalgic tone, but I promise that you won’t need to find a reason to stay. The current will pull you in.

Isles of Sea and Sky is available now on PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
The Nintendo Switch just got 2 surprise games — and they’re both worth grabbing
A teddy beat sits on an embroidery hoop in Stitch.

If you were unable to catch this week's Nintendo IndieWorld showcase, then you missed a surprisingly loaded show. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes got a May release date, WayForward showed off its Yars' Revenge revival, and Steamworld Heist 2 got an exciting reveal. In the midst of all those headlines, two smaller games were surprise released on the platform: Stitch and Sticky Business. Don't sleep on either of them, as they're both worth a purchase.

Both games are ports of previously released games, but both went a bit under the radar upon their original launch. Sticky Business modestly launched last summer on PC, whereas Stitch has actually been around since 2022 as an Apple Arcade exclusive. The latter even has an Apple Vision Pro version now that can be played in mixed reality. I can't blame anyone for missing either, but their Switch releases offer a good opportunity to catch up with some quiet hidden gems.

Read more
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes could be one of 2024’s best and boldest games
A character stands in front of a cracked mirror in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.

If you’ve been following indie publisher Annapurna Interactive over the last two years, you might be familiar with Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. The new project from Sayonara Wild Hearts developer Simogo has gotten a spotlight at a handful of live-stream showcases since 2022, with trailers teasing its eerie tone and puzzling world. While we’ve known those details for a while, there’s still one burning question that remains: What the hell is it?

After a long wait, I finally have the answer to that question. Annapurna Interactive lifted the lid on the mysterious game, giving me unrestricted access to a full PC build of it. Though I’m still making my way through its puzzle-filled haunted hotel, I’ve played enough to get a good sense of what Simogo is delivering. I’ve also played enough to say, with confidence, that Lorelei and the Laser Eyes might just be one of 2024’s boldest and best games.
Puzzle-box horror
Though Lorelei and the Laser Eyes seems totally foreign when first glancing at its striking black-and-white art style, it's actually fairly easy to explain. It’s essentially a 1990s horror game with all the combat removed. My journey begins when I arrive at a creepy hotel where I’ll be helping an eccentric Italian auteur film his latest avant-garde masterpiece. There’s a lot of story there, doled out through scattered writing and occasional cutscene breaks, but the bulk of my time is spent solving the hotel.

Read more
This $15 Steam game is a must-buy for Zelda fans
A ship dodges bullets in Minishoot' Adventures.

The past year was the Legend of Zelda series' moment to shine thanks to the excellent Tears of the Kingdom. Unfortunately, there's something bittersweet about that: It means we're likely not getting another Zelda game for a long time. While Switch ports of some classic 3D games have been long-rumored for Switch and we could always get a surprise remake à la Link's Awakening, Link isn't currently scheduled to set off on his next journey anytime soon.

Thankfully, there's a great new game available on Steam that can help fill the void: Minishoot' Adventures. The $15 indie title is an ode to classic, top-down Zelda games -- but there's a twist. It's also a twin-stick shooter that has players piloting a tiny ship, blasting enemies in every direction, and weaving around chaotic bullet hell encounters.

Read more