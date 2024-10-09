 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Green Day’s ‘demastered’ Dookie is coming to Game Boy and more ’90s toys

By
A gray Game Pak Game Boy cartridge with Green Day's dookie cover on it.
Brain

Green Day is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its seminal punk album Dookie by re-releasing tracks, although not in the way you’d think.

The band has partnered with Los Angeles-based art studio Brain for Dookie Demastered, which takes tracks you love and puts them on retro, sometimes completely inaccessible and unplayable, objects. Since this is the Digital Trends gaming section, we’re going to talk about how they put Welcome to Paradise on a Game Boy cartridge.

Recommended Videos

This means you can put this Game Pak cartridge into a Game Boy, Game Boy Color, or Game Boy Advance (or an Analogue Pocket), and it’ll play all four minutes of the song. There’s also a bit of cover art that’ll display on the screen. And that’s kind of it! It costs $39.

Related

Or rather, it’ll cost that much if you win the raffle. Fans interested in any of the products, which also include Burnout on a player piano roll ($49), Having a Blast on a floppy disk ($19), and Basket Case on a Big Mouth Billie Bass ($79), will enter a drawing for each and will get charged if they win. Each item is in short supply, so only 25 people will be able to buy a copy of the cartridge, for example.

Introducing Dookie Demastered

The official site says that Dookie Demastered is an “unparalleled” listening experience, “sacrificing not only sonic quality, but also convenience, and occasionally entire verses.” However, the 8-bit chiptune version of Welcome to Paradise sample on the cartridge’s product page actually sounds exactly as it should. I’d say it’s like a very expensive HitClip (kids, look it up), if there wasn’t already an expensive HitClip already on the track list.

I don’t know if the cartridge is worth $39, but if you have the money and want a delightfully pointless piece of media, you have until 11 a.m. PT on October 11 to enter any of the drawings.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
High on Life includes a full ’90s cult movie that you can watch in-game
Tammy pets a T-Rex in Tammy and the T-Rex.

High on Life is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The adventure will likely take you around 10 to 15 hours to beat, but you might want to plan to spend an extra 82 minutes in it. That's because you can watch the 1994 cult classic Tammy and the T-Rex in its entirety within the game, if you so desire.

The central plot of High on Life revolves around a three-eyed alien named Gene who winds up crashing on the hero's couch. While he earns his keep by coordinating bounties and giving players upgrades, he's a bit of a mooch who spends the game watching TV. He very specifically seems to love Tammy and the T-Rex. If you've got time to kill, you can watch the entire movie in-game, start to finish.

Read more
6 Game Boy Advance games that should head to Switch Online
Mario and Luigi with the cast of Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga in the background.

As a console that can be taken with you on the go, it makes sense that players have been asking Nintendo to bring Game Boy Advance games to the Switch for so long. Thanks to a new slew of rumors (along with the launch of Nintendo's Expansion Pack online service), that fervor has ramped up once again. This time around, the rumor comes from Twitter user trashbandatcoot, who shared screenshots of a leaked, supposed Game Boy Advance emulator for the Nintendo Switch.

The screenshots show a long list of games, including Mario Bros. and Pokemon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire. Another series of screenshots shows the emulator actually running games, including entries from the F-Zero and Super Mario franchises. Of course, these screenshots aren't solid evidence without a source, much less confirmation from Nintendo that Game Boy Advance games are coming to the Switch. However, the company recently began selling a new version of Nintendo Switch Online that lets players access a library of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. It doesn't take a massive leap of faith to believe that the company can do the same with Game Boy or Game Boy Advance games.

Read more
Castlevania Advance Collection finally revives classic Game Boy Advance games
Simon Belmont looking at Dracula's castle

After weeks of rumors, the Castlevania Advance Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch later today. Like its name suggests, it includes the three original games released on the Game Boy Advance: Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow. It also features Castlevania: Dracula X, an SNES title based on Castlevania: Rondo of Blood.

Circle of the Moon marked the iconic Castlevania series' debut on the Game Boy Advance in 2001. Harmony of Dissonance followed in 2002 and Aria of Sorrow in 2003. The three titles were popular enough that they rereleased on the Wii U in 2014. However, the Castlevania Advance Collection will be the first time they come to newer consoles.

Read more