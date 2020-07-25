Renowned horror mangaka Junji Ito confirmed that he is in talks with video game designer Hideo Kojima over a new horror project.

Ito was lined up to contribute to the canceled Silent Hills, which would have seen collaboration between Kojima and director Guillermo del Toro. The short but terrifying teaser for the game, P.T., shows what could have been for the shelved project.

It appears that Ito and Kojima have not cut ties though. The manga artist, in an interview at Comic-Con 2020, said that he was not currently involved in a video game, but he has been in contact with Kojima.

“I do know director Kojima and we have been in conversation that he may have a horror-based game that he may be doing, and so he has invited me to work on that, but there are no details on it yet,” Ito said through a translator, ComicBook reported.

While there was no definite confirmation with Ito’s answer, fans of horror video games would be happy to know that there is still a chance of a partnership between Ito and Kojima happening.

Kojima returning to horror?

Kojima previously expressed interest in working on a horror video game, and it remains to be seen if this is the project that Ito referred to in the interview. However, Kojima’s recent tweets hinted that the designer is developing another entry in the Death Stranding universe.

Meanwhile, there have been contradicting rumors on whether or not new Silent Hill games were in the works. Reports claim that a reboot of the series is in development, while Kojima Productions is reviving Silent Hills. However, Konami denied that such projects exist.

