A great gift for Harry Potter fans: The Hogwarts Express Lego set is 30% off

Someone building the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition.
If you’re looking for great Lego deals ahead of a fun family project over the holidays, you’re going to love what Amazon has to offer. Currently, you can get the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition for $350 meaning you save a huge $150 off the regular price of $500. A fantastic kit to build, it’s sure to be a ton of fun for Harry Potter and Lego fans alike. If you’re keen to know more about it, keep reading or you can simply tap the buy button if you know it’s for you. Stock is limited so you’ll want to be fast with your decision making.

Why you should buy the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition

The Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition is a seriously impressive Lego set. It’s a 1:32 scale replica model of the Hogwarts Express and it looks fantastic. The kit allows you to build the model steam train along with the engine, coal tender, and a 3-room passenger carriage with lights. In all, it leads to you being able to create three classic scenes from the movies so you can capture the magic from your favorites. That includes the scene from the first movie where Harry, Ron, and Hermione first meet, along with when Professor Lupin saves Harry from the Dementor in the third film, and when Luna saves Harry from Draco’s spell in the sixth movie.

Impressively, the model train set can be set in motion with a lever on the top of the engine that makes the train rock. By doing so, it has similar movements to a real steam train and it looks pretty cool. The set also comes with 20 Lego Harry Potter collectible minifigures so you can recreate scenes from the movies or simply gaze at the great attention to detail. The model also depicts Platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross Station where the adult Harry and Ginny wait with their children.

Trending Deal:

The whole kit comprises of four sets so up to four people can work together to build it, with the whole thing measuring over 10.5 inches high and 46.5 inches long. Containing 5,129 pieces, it’ll be a fantastic project to work together on.

Usually priced at $500, the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition is down to $350 at Amazon for a very limited time only. The $150 saving won’t stick around for very long so if you’re keen to save 30% off, snap it up now before you miss out.

