All rare gadgets in Lego Horizon Adventures and what they do

A Thunderjaw roars in Lego Horizon Adventures.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Reliving Aloy’s first adventure in Lego Horizon Adventures is a streamlined but faithful retelling of the first game. However, instead of the massive open-world experiences that made the Horizon series some of the best PS5 games, this entry changes the formula to fall more in line with the best Lego games. It is a much smaller game compared to those, with way fewer collectibles. This makes it much easier to play in co-op, but it isn’t without a few things you can gather up. Rare gadgets are pieces of equipment you can wear to enhance or add new abilities. Here are all the rare gadgets in the game and what cool effects they have.

Every rare gadget in Lego Horizon Adventures

Aloy and a friend fight in Lego Horizon Adventures.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Lego Horizon Adventures only has 10 rare gadgets in total that you will unlock as you progress through the story. They each serve a unique purpose and are worth experimenting with as you attempt to clean up any remaining Trophies.

Blast Boots — Blast fire from your feet when you double jump.

Hot Dog Cart — Summon a hot dog cart to randomly toss explosives.

Brick Separator — A high-damage attack that knocks enemies back.

Frost Wave — Sends out a wave that freezes enemies.

Rush Boots — Rush around enemies with lightning speed.

Gravity Bomb — Toss a bomb that sucks enemies in before exploding.

Shell-Walker Shield — Raise a shield that blocks projectiles and charge attacks.

Tripcaster — Set up an electrified tripwire.

Hunter’s Decoy — Summon a decoy to distract enemies.

Elemental Drone — Create a drone that attacks with a random elemental effect.

