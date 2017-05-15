‘Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2’ set to bring Groot along for the ride

Why it matters to you Groot and Doctor Strange look like they'll take center stage in Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2.

The original Lego Marvel Super Heroes is one of the best games Traveller’s Tales has developed in years, and we’ll soon be able to dive back into the studio’s crazy take on the Marvel universe. Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is coming soon, and it will feature appearances from a few fan-favorite characters.

In the official teaser trailer for the game, we see Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Groot sprinting away as explosions and gunfire destroy the ground behind him. As the Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 logo appears on screen, we’re greeted by Doctor Strange.

Though both of these characters gained popularity over the last few years through the release of their respective films — two in the case of Groot, who you can see now in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — they were already unlockable in the original Lego Marvel Super Heroes by completing certain missions. Lego’s line of superhero games typically feature a ludicrous number of characters the players can switch to at any time, though particular heroes are often necessary for completing certain puzzles or reaching new areas. Others were also made available as downloadable content, though this wasn’t the case for Doctor Strange and Groot.

The “2” in the new game’s title is a little bit confusing, as it’s actually the third Lego Marvel game. Lego Marvel’s Avengers was essentially a follow-up to the original, with dozens of additional characters alongside Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Thor.

A full-length trailer for Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 will release on May 23. If it follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, it will be available on every game system known to man, and it seems like the perfect game to play in handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch. You’d be wise to save a little cash for the Lego building sets you’ll inevitably have to purchase, as well … for your kids, of course.