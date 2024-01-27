 Skip to main content
How to get Rainbow Geodes in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Jesse Lennox
By

Ichiban doesn’t have a lot of time to relax while abroad in Hawaii during Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. His quest will have him and his friends facing off against a new set of threats that are more dangerous than anything that came before. While you can grind for levels to try and keep up, the best way to make sure everyone on your team is dishing out as much pain as possible is to craft and upgrade better weapons. Early on, you can improve your base gear with basic ores you find littered on the streets, but once you start getting to the high-level stuff, you will need some rare (and weird) materials. Rainbow Geodes in particular can be hard to come by, but we’ve found a rich deposit for you to mine.

Where to get Rainbow Geodes

A rare material shop in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Sega

Rainbow Geodes are a rare drop from higher-level enemies, so you could technically get lucky and get enough just by fighting, but odds are you will find yourself short of the amount you want. The only guaranteed source for this beautiful rock is our good pal RoboMichio. You will meet him just outside the randomly generated labyrinth dungeon in Honolulu City early on in the game. While you go through the levels of this dungeon, you will collect Robo Discs you can exchange with him for a list of items, including Rainbow Geodes. Each one will cost you a mere 50 discs, so one or two runs can stock you up with plenty of this material.

How to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld
A factory line with monsters making guns in Palworld.

Once the novelty of shooting a cute and friendly-looking Pal with a gun wears off, it is time to get serious in Palworld and start crafting more powerful firepower and technologies. Just like everything else, you will need to farm materials in order to actually make these new toys. Your starting musket is serviceable, but once you make a Weapon Workbench, you will see way better options to make so long as you have High Quality Pal Oil. Before you try and shove your Pal into a crusher like you're farming Paldium, that's not how you're meant to get this material. There are two methods to get your hands on some, so let's break it all down.
How to get High Quality Pal Oil

The first way you can squeeze out some High Quality Pal Oil is to find and either defeat or capture specific Pals. Don't ask us why these Pals in particular have better oil than others, and just be thankful they aren't Legendaries. Here are the ones that drop this material:

The best ways to farm money in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Kiryu and Kasuga grasp hands in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

The game may be called Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but Ichiban will have an empty wallet more often than not during his adventure. Being an ex-yakuza, work isn't exactly easy for him to come by, and things only get more complicated after he travels overseas to Hawaii. This new location isn't cheap, especially if you want to pick up some top-tier gear and weapons or just enjoy the more luxurious restaurants. All your Yen will be converted to dollars when you transition, making it easier to see just how poor you are at all times. Street brawls will get you a few bucks, but you'll need more efficient ways to earn some scratch by the mid to late game. Here are the best ways to farm money in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Best ways to farm money
Different methods for earning dough will open up as you get through the story. Early on, you will have to resort to picking fights, searching under vending machines and cars for loose change, and selling plates to get by, but don't waste too much time grinding these out. You'll open up way more lucrative income streams later on.
Crazy Delivery

If you played the first Like a Dragon, you probably remember the can collecting mini-game. The new version for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth doesn't have Ichiban racing to pick up cans to turn in for cash, but grabbing and delivering food for tips. This is a decent way to score some cash in the early game, especially if you maximize your score with tricks, bonuses, and speed, but it isn't as lucrative as you might think when first doing it. Even though you see a huge cash total getting racked up as you play, that's not actually how much you stand to earn. Instead, your total earnings are converted into points you can redeem for items or straight-up cash at $10 per 2,000 points.
Substories and stores
Substories are not only entertaining but quick and often reward you with a decent chunk of cash in addition to some unique gear. This isn't grindable, exactly, as you will eventually run out of substories, but it's good for a quick cash injection when you need it. Also, that gear you get from them or from shops should be sold as you get new and better stuff to replace the old ones. You can automatically equip the better gear, but you have to make it a point to specifically sell old gear at pawn shops. When there, you have to pick the "Sell gear" option since gear doesn't show up when selling your normal items and junk.
Be a Sujimon master!

How to get a segway in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Kasuga rides a segway scooter in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

As soon as the trailer dropped showing Ichiban rolling through Hawaii on a segway in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, we knew we had to experience that for ourselves. While the real things are not all that exciting anymore, they are actually extremely useful within the game. If you expect to be given one as part of the story, you'll end up with sore feet from hoofing it across the island. If you want to explore Hawaii in style, you'll want to grab a Street Surfer as soon as possible. Here's how you can snag one and get rolling!
How to get the Street Surfer

The Street Surfer doesn't take long to get, but you do have to go out of your way a bit to get it. You will need to finish the short substory called Surfin' the Streets! which unlocks during Chapter 3. You can find it on Seaside Ave., directly south of ABC Shop on the map. As soon as you're near the icon on the map, this substory will automatically trigger.

