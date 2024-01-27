How to get Rainbow Geodes in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Ichiban doesn’t have a lot of time to relax while abroad in Hawaii during Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. His quest will have him and his friends facing off against a new set of threats that are more dangerous than anything that came before. While you can grind for levels to try and keep up, the best way to make sure everyone on your team is dishing out as much pain as possible is to craft and upgrade better weapons. Early on, you can improve your base gear with basic ores you find littered on the streets, but once you start getting to the high-level stuff, you will need some rare (and weird) materials. Rainbow Geodes in particular can be hard to come by, but we’ve found a rich deposit for you to mine.
Where to get Rainbow Geodes
Rainbow Geodes are a rare drop from higher-level enemies, so you could technically get lucky and get enough just by fighting, but odds are you will find yourself short of the amount you want. The only guaranteed source for this beautiful rock is our good pal RoboMichio. You will meet him just outside the randomly generated labyrinth dungeon in Honolulu City early on in the game. While you go through the levels of this dungeon, you will collect Robo Discs you can exchange with him for a list of items, including Rainbow Geodes. Each one will cost you a mere 50 discs, so one or two runs can stock you up with plenty of this material.
