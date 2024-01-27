How to get Squid Tentacles in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Just buying new, better weapons will get you through most of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but if you want to cut down on grinding or take on the endgame challenges, there’s no getting around the need to upgrade and craft better gear. All those materials you’ve been scooping up off the ground and collecting from fights will get you most of the way there, but the top-tier weapons in the game will need a little bit more. Things like Squid Tentacles, for whatever reason, are one of the more rare ingredients that are somehow necessary to make these powerful weapons. There are only a few ways you can snag these slippery limbs, so rather than ruin your vacation in Hawaii by stressing, we’ll show you how to get Squid Tentacles as painlessly as possible.

Where to get Squid Tentacles

There are two ways to get Squid Tentacles in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but only one doesn’t rely on luck. If you want a surefire way to get some, it’s time to do some charity work and clean up the beaches by collecting as much trash as possible. If you take this refuse to the recycling center on the beach, the kind woman will exchange the garbage for points you can spend on various items. She just so happens to have a pair of Squid Tentacles for sale, but only the two. Each one will also cost a whopping 1,000 points, meaning you will need to pick up quite a bit of trash to afford them.

If you want to get your hands dirty in a different way, your other option is to try your luck running the labyrinth. There’s a chance Squid Tentacles will drop here, but it’s totally random, so it may not be worth your time unless you already bought the two above and still need more.

