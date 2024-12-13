 Skip to main content
You may have missed the reveal of this limited-edition Helldivers 2 controller

The Helldivers 2 limited edition DualSense Controller.
Sony
Last night’s Game Awards confirmed what we already feared: the Illuminate have arrived, and they’re frightening enough to give any Helldiver a case of the sweaty palms. Not that the protectors of Super Earth would admit to fear; they’re more likely to take up this new, limited-edition Helldivers II controller and get back out on the battlefield. And now you can, too. The controller will be available for preorder at 10 a.m. ET on December 20 for a starting price of $85. The official launch is planned for February 6, 2025.

If you didn’t see this announcement yesterday, don’t worry — it was relegated to a Sony blog post and YouTube trailer, so it wasn’t as easy to spot amid all the world premieres. Make no mistake: this controller is already a high-profile item, so getting one in your cart — much less checking out — will be a challenge. It’s likely going to be a target for scalpers, and there hasn’t been any final word on which retailers will carry it. If you’re set on getting one for yourself, keep these outlets primed and ready:

  • PlayStation Direct
  • Walmart
  • Amazon
  • Best Buy
All of these retailers have carried limited -dition controllers in the past, but any customers in Europe will be able to preorder exclusively through PlayStation Direct.

Last night’s trailer showed the new-to-Helldivers-II faction, along with whole-squad fast-recon vehicles, new weapons, and so much more. The combat is also changing, with Helldivers taking the fight to the narrow streets and alleys of cities instead of the expansive, wide-open fields they might be used to. This isn’t Malevon Creek, but it might even be more intense. The new update is live now, so you don’t have to wait before diving into the action.

