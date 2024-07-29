Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has found a publisher: Plaion. The company broke the news in a press release Monday, saying that the game is still on track to release in 2025.

“For our studio’s debut title, we’re crafting an original Marvel story directed by Amy Hennig. We’re thrilled to have found a global publisher that shares our ambitious vision for the project,” Skydance co-president Julian Beak said in the announcement.

Marvel 1943 got a surprise announcement at Epic Games’ State of Unreal presentation at GDC 2024. There weren’t a lot of details about the game itself, but it appears that you’ll be able to play both Captain America and Black Panther (Azzuri, not T’Challa), although Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos and Wakandan spy Nanali are also characters mentioned in press materials.

The publishing announcement didn’t reveal anything new either, just noting that it’s an “exquisite and bold take” on the characters. Hennig, however, previously revealed that Skydance New Media was set up to create “story-focused experiences.”

The lack of any news on a game that’s set to release next year, even after the slew of updates and reveals we got during June, was worrying to those looking forward to a new large-scale Marvel game. There were also a lot of eyes on Amy Hennig, a veteran game developer who helped to form Skydance New Media. She previously helmed development on Project Ragtag, a Star Wars title that was eventually canceled at EA’s Visceral Games.

Plaion is an Embracer Group company, and this deal is one of the first announced following Embracer’s split into three companies: Asmodee, Coffee Stain & Friends, and Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends. This came after massive layoffs, sales of developers like Saber Interactive and Gearbox, and studio shutdowns.