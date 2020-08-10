  1. Gaming

Kate Bishop, She-Hulk, War Machine spotted in Marvel’s Avengers beta files

By

A dataminer found Kate Bishop, She-Hulk, and War Machine in the beta files of Marvel’s Avengers, hinting that these heroes may arrive to the game in the future.

Marvel’s Avengers currently has eight confirmed characters, namely Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, and Ms. Marvel upon launch, and Hawkeye and Spider-Man as post-launch additions. The web-slinger, however, will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game.

PlayStation 4 owners with pre-orders gained access to the Marvel’s Avengers beta on August 7, and according to a dataminer who goes by 6plus4equals52 on Reddit, it contains references to three characters who have not yet been revealed for the game.

Kate Bishop, She Hulk and War Machine references found in beta files from MarvelAvengersProject

The code, which refers to something called Hero Cards, mentions Kate Bishop, She-Hulk, and War Machine, in addition to confirmed characters in Marvel’s Avengers. Only Kate Bishop and She-Hulk are attached to code for Hero Cards though, as War Machine is linked to a code for an emote.

It remains unclear if the trio of new characters will be playable in the game, or if they will simply be skins for Hawkeye, Hulk, and Ironman, respectively. Publisher Square Enix previously revealed that the story content for Hawkeye may be played in co-op with another player, who may be taking the role of Kate Bishop.

Digital Trends has reached out to developer Crystal Dynamics for information on the Hero Cards, and whether the three characters are planned additions to Marvel’s Avengers. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

X-Men in Marvel’s Avengers?

Marvel’s Avengers creative director Shaun Escayg said that the license for the game extends to all of Marvel’s history of more than 80 years, which keeps open the possibility that X-Men will arrive as future DLC.

Escayg did not outright confirm that X-Men will eventually join Marvel’s Avengers, but he said that the process of choosing characters for the game depends on whether they will move the story forward.

