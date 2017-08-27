Capcom announces Menat the Fortune Teller as the newest Street Fighter

Why it matters to you Menat is the latest addition to a robust array of different charecters to choose from in Street Fighter V.

Capcom has officially announced the newest addition to the Street Fighter V roster of fighters. Menat, The Eyes of the Future will be available to download on August 29, 2017

The company had teased that the newest Street Fighter V character would be revealed during the Hong Kong eSports Festival 2017 “Top 8” competition. Many fans had speculated that it might be Menat, also known as the Fortune Teller, as the Twitter announcement featured a crystal ball.

“Menat seems to be heavily based around her crystal ball, which she uses for a variety of mix ups, combos and attacks,” commented Jonathan ‘Catalyst’ Grey at the Event Hubs blog. “It’s also a juggling tool. She even has a dive kick which looks to be effective in baiting throws.”

“Rounding out some of the other moves showcased in the trailer, she appears to have a slide attack, and a reflect move to deal with projectiles,” he continued. “Her V-Trigger summons six orbs on screen, and they attack the opponent one at a time, plus can be used in conjunction with her crystal ball.”

This Egyptian mystic was first hinted at during Ed’s story mode cutscenes as Rose’s apprentice. She was also very similar to the silhouette in the Season 2 teaser image.

Menat has three outfits: her standard costume, campaign mode look, and battle costume. In addition, several 30th anniversary costumes for other characters will also be available when the DLC drops.

Capcom is certainly making good on their promise to keep things lively after the launch of SFV. The second season of Street Fighter V has given us the return of Akuma and the introductions of Kolin, Ed, Abigail, and now Menat, bringing the total numbers of fighters on the roster to 27. Judging from the veracity of the internet leaks about the DLC so far, Guy’s master Zeku is likely the last character to be added later this season.

Street Fighter V saw a worldwide initial release almost exactly a year and a half ago, on February 16, 2016, and is available for Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 4. A Steam version was also released, though the promised Linux port never materialized.