 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The rumors are true — the Meta Quest 3 is on sale for $499

By
A person uses a Logitech MX Ink to scuplt in 3D with a Meta Quest 3
Logitech

VR headsets are some of the most expensive consumer tech devices on the market, but they deliver an immersive and entertaining experience that often validates those high prices. And while these devices are still growing in popularity, finding major markdowns can be rather tricky. That’s why we’re so excited to bring the following offer to your attention:

Right now, you’ll be able to order the Meta Quest 3 (512GB) on Amazon for $500. At full price, this model sells for $650. It wasn’t that long ago that we reported on the rumored price change of the Quest 3, and now the news is official.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 3

If you’ve never tried a VR headset, let us inform you that it’s unlike anything you’ve ever tried before. Not even the bulkiest headphones —  worn with a pair of bulky sunglasses — can replicate the kind of close quarters the Quest 3 brings to the table. Once you’re wearing goggles, though, you’ll have a world of entertainment at your literal fingertips.

Related

The Quest 3 utilizes mixed reality elements to add digital objects, interfaces, and other environmental cues to your VR experience. You’ll even be able to use your hands to swipe screens and type on a virtual keyboard. And if you pick up the included Touch Plus Controllers, you’ll be able to add haptic feedback and more responsive controls to the Quest 3’s list of accolades.

This particular model also comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month free trial of Meta Quest+. Powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 CPU and 2064×2208 screens for each eye, the Meta Quest 3 is one of the best console and PC gaming alternatives in 2024.

We’re not sure how long this Amazon markdown is going to last but now may end up being one of the best times to knock a few bucks off this purchase. Order the Meta Quest 3 (512GB) on Amazon and save $150.

Want even more gaming offers? You should check out our lists of the best gaming console deals and best video game deals, too!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
The Meta Quest 3 VR headset is on sale in Prime Day deals
Meta Quest 3 Charging Dock

This year's Prime Day deals offer a chance to jump into virtual reality for cheaper than usual, as Amazon has slashed the price of the 128GB model of the Meta Quest 3 to $430 following a $70 discount on the VR headset's original price of $500. You shouldn't wait until the final minutes of the shopping holiday before you complete your purchase though, as we're not sure if stocks will last until then. If you want to buy this VR headset, proceed with the transaction immediately to make sure that you don't miss this opportunity at huge savings.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 3 VR headset
The Meta Quest 3 is our top pick among the best VR headsets because it's an upgrade to the Meta Quest 2 in every way. The standalone device is powered by the Qualcomm XR2 Gen 2 chip, which enables an impressively immersive experience with the VR headset's 4K + Infinite Display and rich 3D audio. It comes with Touch Plus controllers that offer extreme precision and realistic sensations, and its battery can last for more than two hours on a single charge. You'll have access to an ever-growing library of hundreds of apps, which cover gaming, fitness, entertainment, wellness, and more.

Read more
Alienware gaming headsets are on sale at Dell today
The Alienware Wired Gaming Headset on a white background.

Dell has some excellent gaming headset deals today with substantial discounts on the Alienware Wired Gaming Headset as well as the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset. If you’re looking for a new way to listen while you play, you’re going to love these. Covering different budgets, we’re here to take a deeper look at what both headsets offer. Check them out now before the deal ends.
Alienware Wired Gaming Headset -- $60, was $90

The Alienware Wired Gaming Headset promises precision audio wrapped up in a super comfy design. It offers hi-res audio with a frequency response of 20 - 40,000Hz with Dolby Atmos spatial audio backing up the Hi-rest certified drivers. That means crisp and clear sound with spatial audio meaning you can detect exactly where something is coming from such as a gunshot in the distance during a game of Fortnite. It has adaptable USB and 3.5mm connections so you can connect to your PC or other 3.5mm compatible devices. Its retractable boom mic helps clear out ambient sound when you’re speaking so your voice is the focus. There’s also AI-driven noise cancelation to further aid communication. With soft memory foam ear pads, you’ll easily be able to wear the Alienware Wired Gaming Headset for long sessions without a hitch.

Read more
Best Sony Memorial Day sales: PS5, TVs, headphones, and more
The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A95L OLED 4K Google TV in a modern-styled living room.

Sony is one of the most popular consumer electronics brands in the market, so it's not a surprise that there's a lot of demand for Sony Memorial Day sales. Whether you're thinking about buying the Sony PlayStation 5, a Sony TV, Sony headphones or any other Sony device for the holiday, you should check out the top offers that we've rounded up below. These bargains are already available from various retailers ahead of Memorial Day so you can finish your shopping early, but you'll still have to hurry because there's a chance that stocks for some of these deals are already running low.
Best PS5 Memorial Day deals

If you don't own the PlayStation 5 yet, or you want to buy accessories for the console, don't miss this chance at discounts from the available PS5 Memorial Day deals. It's been years since it launched, but the demand for PS5 deals remain high because everybody wants access to the best PS5 exclusives. Investing in accessories will make the PlayStation 5 experience even better, but since they don't come cheap, you should take advantage of the offers that we've rounded up below.

Read more