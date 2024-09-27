The rumors are true — the Meta Quest 3 is on sale for $499

VR headsets are some of the most expensive consumer tech devices on the market, but they deliver an immersive and entertaining experience that often validates those high prices. And while these devices are still growing in popularity, finding major markdowns can be rather tricky. That’s why we’re so excited to bring the following offer to your attention:

Right now, you’ll be able to order the Meta Quest 3 (512GB) on Amazon for $500. At full price, this model sells for $650. It wasn’t that long ago that we reported on the rumored price change of the Quest 3, and now the news is official.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 3

If you’ve never tried a VR headset, let us inform you that it’s unlike anything you’ve ever tried before. Not even the bulkiest headphones — worn with a pair of bulky sunglasses — can replicate the kind of close quarters the Quest 3 brings to the table. Once you’re wearing goggles, though, you’ll have a world of entertainment at your literal fingertips.

The Quest 3 utilizes mixed reality elements to add digital objects, interfaces, and other environmental cues to your VR experience. You’ll even be able to use your hands to swipe screens and type on a virtual keyboard. And if you pick up the included Touch Plus Controllers, you’ll be able to add haptic feedback and more responsive controls to the Quest 3’s list of accolades.

This particular model also comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month free trial of Meta Quest+. Powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 CPU and 2064×2208 screens for each eye, the Meta Quest 3 is one of the best console and PC gaming alternatives in 2024.

We’re not sure how long this Amazon markdown is going to last but now may end up being one of the best times to knock a few bucks off this purchase. Order the Meta Quest 3 (512GB) on Amazon and save $150.

