 Skip to main content
  1. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Microsoft’s Activision purchase just cleared a big hurdle

Cristina Alexander
By

Activision Blizzard has announced that its stockholders have voted to approve Microsoft’s acquisition of the company. An overwhelming 98% of shareholders voted in favor of Microsoft’s nearly $70 billion purchase in a special meeting on Thursday, according to a press release.

Microsoft may have had its little victory in getting permission from Activision Blizzard’s stockholders and board of directors to buy the maker of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot, and the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series, but the vote is just one less hoop to jump through for its purchase to be fully approved. It’s still being investigated by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to determine whether or not it’s legal under anti-trust laws.

That prospect didn’t stop CEO Bobby Kotick from praising his shareholders for allowing the deal to go through. “Today’s overwhelmingly supportive vote by our stockholders confirms our shared belief that, combined with Microsoft, we will be even better positioned to create great value for our players, even greater opportunities for our employees, and to continue our focus on becoming an inspiring example of a welcoming, respectful, and inclusive workplace,” he said.

Bloomberg reported that, as shareholders voted to allow Microsoft’s deal to pass, investors on Wall Street have been skeptical about the deal going through at all. While Microsoft planned to buy Activision Blizzard for $95 per share, the latter company’s stocks dipped 25% below its proposal.

Meanwhile, Kotick is still facing demands to resign from his position at Activision Blizzard due to the sexual harassment allegations brought on by the lawsuit filed by California’s Department of Employment and Fair Housing last July and the extent of his knowledge about the workplace misconduct, which is reportedly what led to the acquisition in the first place. Kotick is expected to leave the company once the deal closes by June 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

The best optical audio cables

The KabelDirekt Optical Digital Audio Cable.

Best gaming PC deals: Get a high-end rig from $650 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Don’t ask questions, just play Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

A framed photo in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe celebrates the original game.

Crush review: Charming teen love story anyone can relate to

Rowan Blanchard as Paige Evans sits in a chair in the principal's office, in a scene from Crush.

Best Apple deals and sales for April 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

PC troubleshooting: Where to start if your PC won’t turn on

PC build-out guide

Save $100 on this Dyson Air Purifying Fan in the Way Day sale

best labor day dyson deals 2020 pure cool tp01 purifying fan

Surface Laptop Studio to get this killer MacBook Pro feature

microsoft surface laptop studio review 600

Save 20% on this Nespresso coffee maker in the Way Day sale

nespresso espresso machines amazon deal vertuo evoluo coffee and machine with aeroccino by delonghi graphite meta 768x768

Best cheap printer deals for April 2022

Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.

Cloudflare just stopped one of the largest DDoS attacks ever

Hands on a laptop.

Lenovo slashes over $1,300 off the ThinkBook Plus – save 55%!

lenovo thinkbook plus gen 2 deal april 2022 intel

This washer and dryer bundle deal will leave you speechless

samsung top load washer dryer bundle deal wayfair april 2022 samsugn and elecric combo