An Xbox streaming stick could be coming within a year

Billy Givens
By

Microsoft seems poised to make game streaming more accessible and efficient than it’s ever been with a new cloud streaming device that is allegedly set to launch at some point in 2023.

Sources tell VentureBeat that Microsoft is creating a streaming stick, not unlike those available from media streaming giants Roku and Amazon, and that it will provide users with access to movie and television streaming as well. Microsoft is also said to be working closely with Samsung to develop an Xbox game-streaming app for its television lineup.

Both of these moves are part of the ongoing Xbox Everywhere initiative, and are clear signs that Microsoft is continuing its vision of getting Game Pass on any and every device that it possibly can. The popular subscription service — which offers a rotating library of over 100 games for $10 a month — can already be played on Xbox consoles and PCs or streamed on most Android and Apple devices.

Game Pass recently received the previously PlayStation and PC-exclusive Bugsnax and its new (and free) DLC, while May’s offerings include such highly anticipated titles as monochrome samurai tale Trek to Yomi, action-RPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and unique rogue-like Loot River. However, it will also be losing a handful of beloved games in the process, as is to be expected each month.

The service is also getting more Ubisoft games throughout the rest of the year, and though we don’t know every title that is on the way, Assassin’s Creed: Origins is said to be among the first to be added in the fresh wave of releases.

