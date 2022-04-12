Bugsnax is coming to Xbox and Switch alongside its big DLC

PS5 launch title Bugsnax is coming to Steam, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on April 29. The launch coincides with the game’s latest DLC, The Isle of BIGsnax, which will be available for free on all platforms.

Bugsnax was a PlayStation console exclusive when it first launched in 2020. It came to PC as well, but only via Epic Games Store. With its multiplatform launch, it’ll be more easily available to players on virtually every platform.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game will have a few caveats. According to developer Young Horses, it’ll be locked at 720p at 30 frames per second even when docked. The game won’t feature any motion control support on the console either, for those hoping they could aim with the system’s Joy-cons.

The good news is that the game’s Isle of BIGsnax DLC will be included with the rerelease. As part of the announcement, I saw 45 minutes of gameplay showing off the free DLC’s new features. It takes players to a new area filled with oversized versions of Bugsnax. Like the main game, players need to figure out how to catch food-based creatures like the Bunger Royale or Chocolant. Normal traps won’t work on bigger creatures, but players can shrink them down by throwing certain items at them. Young Horses estimates that the DLC will take around three to four hours to complete.

In addition to new quests, the DLC lets players customize a two-story house with furniture obtained from side missions. Most delightful of all, players can now find hats out in the wild, which they can put on their captured creatures. And as one added bonus, the DLC adds a heavily requested feature to the game: Fast travel.

Bugsnax launches on Steam, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch on April 28. The Isle of BIGsnax DLC launches the same day as part of the package and will be available as a free download on PlayStation and Epic Games Store.

Editors' Recommendations