 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can now play Minesweeper (and more games) in Microsoft Teams

Paige Lyman
By

Microsoft’s newest app, Games for Work, is adding a handful of casual games right into Microsoft Teams to allow users to play against each other during meetings. Games available through the app include Solitaire, Minesweeper, Wordament, and IceBreakers — all games that are noted as being safe for work and ad-free by Microsoft.

Games for Work – Now on Microsoft Teams for Enterprise

All four games are interactive and support multiple players, ranging from just two players all the way to 250.

Each game offers a different play experience, with Solitaire focused on head-to-head competition and Minesweeper leaning heavily into the cooperation element of gameplay where users have to work together to solve problems. IceBreakers is designed to encourage conversations among co-workers as a variation on this or that, prompting players to choose between two options such as yes or no questions. And Wordament focuses on creating team competition through a word challenge that can easily accommodate large groups.

The Games for Work app was developed by Microsoft Casual Games, a part of Xbox Game Studios. The app was created with the goal of addressing team-building needs and offers users the ability to experience games right in the Microsoft Teams app.

In a Microsoft blog post, Jill Braff, general manager of integrations and casual games for Microsoft said: “Games promote creativity, collaboration, and communication in powerful and unique ways, and we can’t wait to see the how the Games for Work app on Microsoft Teams inspires productivity and helps foster connections in the workplace.”

The Games for Work app is only available for Microsoft Teams Enterprise and Education customers

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
You need to start using these 5 hidden Xbox Series X features
Xbox Series X
If you love game history, you need to try Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
atari 50 impressions nintendo switch logo
PlayStation VR2: specs, release date, launch games, price, and more
Playstation VR2 headset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.
The best free Xbox Series X games
Spartan on the battlefield
This powerful Alienware gaming PC is $700 off (53% claimed)
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Splatoon 3 gets new ‘chill’ stages and weapons this December
Squid kids in Splatoon 3.
The Witcher 3’s long-delayed current-gen update launches this December
Geralt fighting enemy in The Witcher 3.
The Game Awards 2022: Here’s the complete list of nominees
Elden Ring still of the Tarnished fighting the dragon Agheel on horseback.
GameStop’s Early Black Friday sale features games for up to 50% off, and more gear
GameStop video game sale latest titles.
Fortnite’s Fracture event will end Chapter 3 much sooner than expected
New characters in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.
8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II weapons you should level up before Warzone 2.0
Characters running in Modern Warfare II.
‘Wordle’ today, November 15: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#514)
Wordle on an iPhone screen.
Indie games still struggle to win recognition at The Game Awards
A woman plays Vampire Survivors on a Steam Deck.