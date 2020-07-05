Mortal Kombat 11, which has added crossover characters such as Joker, Spawn, The Terminator, and Robocop, is apparently having issues in adding Evil Dead‘s Ash Williams to the roster.

The arrival of Ash to Mortal Kombat 11 has been previously rumored, and a dataminer discovered in the game’s Nintendo Switch version last year that Ash was among the characters that were being planned as a future addition.

The trailer that announced Shang Tsung also teased that Ash was on the way as chainsaw sounds were heard at the end of it. In Evil Dead II, Ash replaced his severed arm with a chainsaw, which has become his trademark weapon in taking down demons. Bruce Campbell, the actor who plays the iconic character, even provided a tease of his own on Twitter.

Ash, however, is still nowhere to be found in Mortal Kombat 11, and in an interview with Victor Lucas in his podcast Vic’s Basement, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon hinted that there have been issues in bringing the chainsaw-wielding demon slayer to Mortal Kombat 11.

In response to a question on Ash at about the 14:20 mark, Boon replied, “There’s one I wish I could comment on.”

“Perhaps in a future Vic’s Basement, we can have a conversation for that,” Boon added, suggesting that even with the delay, NetherRealm Studios may still be trying to work out any issues in adding Ash to the Mortal Kombat 11 roster. Digital Trends has reached out to the developer for more information on the plans to add the character to the fighting game.

The rest of the Vic’s Basement episode provides snippets into the continued development of Mortal Kombat 11, including Boon’s acknowledgment of all the fan requests to bring back Mileena. Boon also teased that NetherRealm Studios is working on other projects, but it will take years for players to see them.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

Aftermath marks the first DLC for Mortal Kombat 11 to include story elements, and will feature two returning characters — the god of wind Fujin and the four-armed Sheeva.

NetherRealm Studios also released Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, which includes the base game, the Aftermath DLC, and the Kombat Pack that unlocks all the DLC fighters released for the game so far.

