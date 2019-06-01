Digital Trends
Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11 Shang Tsung trailer confirms Spawn, teases Ash from Evil Dead

Aaron Mamiit
By

NetherRealm Studios released a trailer for the Kombat Pack of Mortal Kombat 11, which will add Shang Tsung to the game’s roster along with five more characters.

The trailer highlights the moves of Shang Tsung, who will be added to Mortal Kombat 11 in the likeness and with the voice of Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa. He played the character in the 1995 movie based on the fighting game franchise.

In Mortal Kombat 11, Shang Tsung will be using his abilities of absorbing souls and transforming into different characters to beat down his opponents. The trailer shows the shapeshifter taking on the form of Reptile, Sub-Zero, and Scorpion, among others, and even calls for Kintaro to bust out from within his enemy for a fatality.

The end of the trailer reveals three more DLC fighters coming to Mortal Kombat 11, namely returning characters Nightwolf and Sindel, and Todd McFarlane’s Spawn. McFarlane teased in a Reddit AMA last December that Spawn is “on his way” to Mortal Kombat 11, and NetherRealm has now officially confirmed the upcoming arrival of the anti-hero. The trailer also said that two more guest characters were coming with the Kombat Pack.

Nightwolf, Sindel, and Spawn were included in the list of DLC fighters that was datamined from the Nintendo Switch version of the game, lending credibility to the leak from April. The leak also claimed that the god of wind Fujin and the four-armed warrior Sheeva will eventually be added to Mortal Kombat 11.

The leak also claimed that Batman’s rival Joker, the Terminator from the robot apocalypse franchise, and Ash from the Evil Dead series are also coming to Mortal Kombat 11. There is a strong chance that one of the two upcoming guest characters is Ash, as the Shang Tsung trailer ends with chainsaw sounds.

In Evil Dead II, Ash ends up getting possessed, forcing him to cut off his arm with a chainsaw. He then attached that chainsaw to his severed arm, and has since used it in his fight against demons.

Bruce Campbell, the actor who plays Ash, also provided a tease of his own.

Ash, with his brutal moves, will certainly be a good fit on the Mortal Kombat 11 roster. With the leaked list so far turning out to be true, it remains to be seen whether the second guest character referred to in the trailer will be Joker or the Terminator.

