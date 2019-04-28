Digital Trends
Aaron Mamiit
NetherRealm Studios acknowledged the extreme difficulty in the Towers of Time mode of Mortal Kombat 11, and part of the developer’s apology for the issue is to give players free in-game currency.

Towers of Time is Mortal Kombat 11‘s version of the Living Towers of Mortal Kombat 10. The game mode offers constantly rotating towers to conquer, with players to face A.I. opponents to reap rewards.

However, there have been complaints that Towers of Time is too difficult, particularly due to match modifiers that include projectiles that damage players and buffs to opponents. Meanwhile, the rewards gained from the mode are said to be inadequate, when compared to how much players need for the game’s unlockables.

NetherRealm responded to the complaints through a post on the official Mortal Kombat 11 sub-Reddit, where the developer said that it is working on fixing the difficulty issues of Towers of Time. The developer already rolled out a hotfix to reduce the maximum health of opponents, adjust the frequency of modifiers, and make many of the previously unblockable modifiers blockable, but promised that more changes are on the way, including improved rewards.

To help players with the easier Towers of Time, NetherRealm will also be giving all Mortal Kombat 11 players 500,000 Koins, 500 Hearts, 1,000 Soul Fragments, and 1,000 Time Krystals in an upcoming update. Koins and Hearts may be used to open treasure chests in the Krypt, Soul Fragments may open secret areas and unlock special items, while Time Krystals are used purchase new skins and cosmetics. A new skin costs 500 Time Krystals, which may be gained slowly through gameplay or purchased with real-world money.

“[Mortal Kombat 11] was never designed to encourage in-game purchases,” said NetherRealm community manager Tyler Lansdown earlier this week, and with the implemented and proposed changes to Towers of Time, it appears that the studio really wants players to focus on what they can unlock with gameplay, rather than what they can buy.

Mortal Kombat 11 players are now looking forward to the DLC characters that will be added to the fighting game’s roster. Only Shang Tsung has been officially announced, but a leak reportedly revealed eight more upcoming characters, including Terminator, Spawn, and Joker.

