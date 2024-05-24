 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 Netflix games you can play with your subscription this weekend (May 24-26)

By
Sonic, Tails, and their pals stand side by side in Sonic Mania Plus.
Sega

Did you know that if you have a Netflix subscription, you have access to a pretty fantastic library of games right now?

Over the past few years, Netflix’s gaming efforts have slowly paid off. The subscription service has built up a strong roster of both original games and modern classics that subscribers can play at no extra charge. If you haven’t checked the list of available games in a while, you might be surprised to see that you can play games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Hades right now without spending any extra money.

Recommended Videos

In fact, Netflix has been especially busy this month. The service has added a handful of solid games new and old throughout May. If you’re looking for a new game to play this weekend but don’t feel like spending any money to do so, try these three games that you can download and play right now as long as you have a Netflix account.

Related

Sonic Mania Plus

Sonic rides a conveyor belt in Sonic Mania Plus.
Sega

There have been a ton of Sonic the Hedgehog games released in the past few years. Some are good fun, like last year’s Sonic Dream Team. Others, like Sonic Frontiers, are a bit more polarizing. There’s one Sonic game that almost every fan of the series seems to agree on though: the excellent Sonic Mania Plus. This title is a faithful homage to the series’ Sega Genesis roots, making for a pixel perfect retro platformer with new levels and bosses that have the spirit of the old games. The version available with Netflix adds even more content to the mix, including new characters and Encore mode.

You can jump in right now on mobile devices so long as you have a Netflix subscription. Otherwise, you can play it on just about every modern platform, from PC to Nintendo Switch.

Paper Trail

A character navigates a puzzle in Paper Trail.
Newfangled Games

While Sonic Mania Plus is available everywhere, one new Netflix standout this May is exclusive to the service. That would be Paper Trail, an original game by developer Newfangled Games that’s worth your attention.

The puzzle-adventure game is a clever mobile title that has players folding up levels like origami to navigate them. It’s a brain-busting puzzler filled with tactile gameplay. It just feels good to fold a level in half with a swipe and cross a seemingly impossible gap. Paper Trail joins a surprisingly solid list of Netflix exclusives, which includes greats like Poinpy and Laya’s Horizon.

Braid: Anniversary Edition

A character walks through a town in Braid: Anniversary Edition.
Thekla, Inc.

Braid is one of those games that you simply need to play at some point in your life. It’s a foundational title that helped set the stage for the rise of independent games and games as an elevated storytelling medium.

If you’ve yet to play it, Netflix has the best version of it available to download right now. Braid: Anniversary Edition freshens up the classic puzzle-platformer with updated graphics and behind-the-scenes featurettes that discuss its creation. Even if you don’t care too much about the bonus archival material, you’re getting a clever puzzle game with a time-control gimmick that still feels fresh by today’s standards.

Its creator, Jonathan Blow, may have turned into a controversial figure since the original game’s release, but that shouldn’t stop you from appreciating an important work that earned a re-release.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
3 underrated PS Plus games you should play this weekend (May 3-5)
The main character of Tales of Kenzera: Zau stands with two elemental items.

PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra have been around for almost two years, and during that time the subscription service has established itself as an ample competitor to Xbox Game Pass. That means there is a wealth of great games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners to check out if they're looking for something to play this weekend. I think PS Plus subscribers should be looking toward some of the more underrated games in the subscription service this weekend too.

I have three particular picks in mind. The first is an enjoyable Metroidvania that came to PS Plus' game catalog when it launched just a couple of weeks ago and deserves a lot more attention than it's getting. After that, there's an action-platformer that pays homage to series like Ninja Gaiden that you should check out before it leaves the catalog. Finally, there's a PS2-era Star Wars game that fills the niche a recently canceled game would have.
Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Read more
3 Xbox Game Pass games you need to play this weekend (May 3-5)
Senua in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.

Another weekend is upon us, and you're probably looking for some games to kill time with over the course of it. We're in a bit of a lull right now ahead of a flurry of releases starting next week, so it's a great time to dip back into the Xbox Game Pass catalog and check out some games that you may have missed. There are three games in particular that I think you should check out this weekend if you're looking for something to play.

One is an unsettling adventure that's getting an Xbox-exclusive sequel later this month. The next is a finely animated roguelike indie that recently made its way to Microsoft's gaming subscription service. Finally, there's a relaxing adventure that gives players a lot of freedom, yet is short enough to beat in a weekend. If you're having trouble deciding what to play this weekend, give one of these games a shot.
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Read more
Atari ends one of the oldest console wars by acquiring Intellivision
An Atari 2600+ joystick sits on a table.

In a move that ends one of the video game industry's oldest rivalries, Atari announced on Thursday that it has purchased parts of Intellivision Entertainment for an undisclosed sum.

“Uniting Atari and Intellivision after 45 years ends the longest-running console war in history,” said Digital Eclipse head Mike Mika. (Digital Eclipse is owned by Atari.)

Read more