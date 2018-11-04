Digital Trends
Gaming

Nintendo may finally bring ‘The Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Donkey Kong’ to mobile

Aaron Mamiit
By

The next Nintendo mobile games may be The Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong, finally bringing two of the company’s most popular franchises to smartphones.

The arrival of the two franchises to mobile gaming was hinted by trademarks that the company filed this month, Destructoid reported, citing Japanese Nintendo. The two trademarks are for The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks and Mario vs. Donkey Kong, filed as “program for home video game machine, downloadable video game program, and program for smartphone.”

The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks was first released for the Nintendo DS in 2009, and re-released for the Wii U Virtual Console in 2016. Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, meanwhile, first appeared on the Game Boy Advance in 2004, with subsequent versions gracing the Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and Wii U.

Rumors of a The Legend of Zelda smartphone game have been making the rounds since last year, after the success of Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes. The report mentioned The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks, which is primarily controlled through the Nintendo DS stylus, as a possible inspiration for the mobile game.

New Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said earlier this year that he is planning to turn the company’s mobile gaming division into a nearly $1 billion business, after Fire Emblem Heroes made almost $300 million in its first year from microtransactions. The arrival of The Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong to smartphone games will definitely give the division a boost towards achieving that goal.

The trademark filings do not entirely confirm that The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks and Mario vs. Donkey Kong are indeed on the way to be released as mobile games. There is the possibility that The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks will be repackaged for the Nintendo 3DS, while a new Mario Vs. Donkey Kong may be on its way to the Nintendo Switch.

However, with the trademark filings mentioning “program for smartphone,” fans of the two franchises are hoping that they will be the next Nintendo mobile games. The two titles may translate well to smartphones and tablets, and are good candidates to mark the arrival of The Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong to mobile.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow
Diablo Immortal Hands-on Review
Product Review

‘Diablo Immortal’ is an authentic spin on Diablo that fits in your pocket

Yes, Diablo Immortal is a mobile game. Yet while that’s a harbinger of microtransactions and watered-down gameplay for many, our time with the game suggests it’ll ring true to the franchise’s roots.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
blizzard would love diablo characters super smash bros ultimate iii 3
Gaming

Blizzard is taking a bruising over its ‘Diablo Immortal’ announcement

The announcement of Diablo Immortal, a new mobile-only game, marked a first for the franchise and for Blizzard. Yet the announcement set die-hard Diablo fans into a fury, and many took to Reddit and YouTube to bash the game's direction.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: Everything you need to know to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
world of warcraft classic impressions wowclassic
Gaming

'World of Warcraft Classic' is boring, but that's just fine

'World of Warcraft Classic' is a recreation of the popular MMO's original release. It's faithful to the source material and will certainly give you a serious nostalgia trip, but it also has the same warts as the original.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Rainbow Six: Siege
News

Censorship controversy surrounds international version of Rainbow Six Siege

Developer Ubisoft has caused controversy by announcing that they will be releasing an update to Rainbow Siege Six. The changes include removing background graphical elements which reference sex, gambling, or death.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
how to download destiny 2 on pc for free
Gaming

Play ‘Destiny 2’ on PC for free: Here’s what you need to do

Bungie and Activision are offering Destiny 2 on PC for free until November 18 to gamers with Battle.net accounts, in celebration of the game's first anniversary. Players who already own the game will instead receive an exclusive emblem.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
diablo immortal allen adham interview created with gimp
Gaming

Blizzard Co-Founder Allen Adham says ‘we have not forgotten’ core Diablo fans

Blizzard fans are skeptical of 'Diablo Immortal,' but company co-founder Allen Adham is confident players will like it when they play it. He told us that multiple Diablo projects are underway and hinted at end-game content in 'Diablo…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
next hearthstone expansion rastakhans rumble rastakhan s
Gaming

Next ‘Hearthstone’ expansion, ‘Rastakhan’s Rumble,’ is filled with trolls

Blizzard revealed Rastakhan's Rumble as the next Hearthstone expansion. The new set will feature nine legendary troll champions, nine primal gods known as the Loa, the new Overkill mechanic, and a single-player adventure named Rumble Run.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
more than 150 people involved creating overwatch hero new ashe
Gaming

How many people does it take to make an Overwatch character? Over 150

During a BlizzCon 2018 panel, Overwatch developer Blizzard revealed that more than 150 people are involved in the design and implementation process for every one of the game's heroes.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
overwatch ashe blizzcon 2018 interview and bob
Gaming

Overwatch nearly scrapped Ashe, and hasn’t ruled out retiring characters

Ashe, the latest hero in 'Overwatch,' is the first with an ultimate ability that spawns a whole different character -- B.O.B. Conquering the technical challenge of B.O.B. nearly forced Blizzard to scrap the character.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
blizzcon 2018 esports schedule wow arena world championship
Gaming

BlizzCon 2018: Complete Coverage

It’s happening. BlizzCon 2018 is upon us, and with it comes a buffet of delicious news from Blizzard. This year the focus seems to be on Diablo, World of Warcraft, and possibly Overwatch, but BlizzCon 2018 wouldn’t be complete without…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
fortnite mobile makes me feel old op ed feat
Gaming

‘Fortnite Mobile’ improvements on the way: 60 FPS, controller support, and more

Epic Games revealed in its State of Mobile Development - November 2018 announcement that there are some important Fortnite Mobile improvements coming soon. The new features include a more customizable HUD, 60 FPS, and controller support.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit