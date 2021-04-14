Nintendo today held another Indie World Showcase featuring announcements from developers around the world. The stream included the surprise reveal of Oxenfree II, along with other announcements, including a release date for Cris Tales, a release window and Switch reveal for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and more.

The biggest announcement of the showcase was Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, a sequel set five years after the events of the original 2016 indie hit. In this next installment, Riley returns to her hometown to investigate mysterious radio signals. It doesn’t have an exact release date, but is planned to launch sometime in 2021.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is officially coming to Nintendo Switch. The game was previously slated to launch on unspecified consoles. It’s a side-scrolling beat-’em-up games with a retro soundtrack that will likely make players nostalgic for games of old. It’ll be out later in 2021.

Cris Tales, an RPG that also pays homage to classic games from the past, finally received a release date. It will launch for Nintendo Switch, as well as PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on July 20, 2021. This game has been in the works for a while and is one of our most anticipated Nintendo Switch games. It has a fascinating time-traveling mechanic, wherein you’re able to alter the present and future by manipulating the past.

Fez, the acclaimed puzzle/platformer by Phil Fish is available on Nintendo Switch today. It’s one of the most beloved indie games of all time thanks to its smart puzzles and beautiful art style.

Other highlights include Road 96, a procedurally generated narrative adventure game from DigixArt. Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield, an endless runner set in a futuristic world, with a thumping soundtrack and a vibrant art style. OlliOlli World is the next game in the platforming series, with lots of branching paths and even more tricks to learn. All of those games will be available on Switch later this year.

There’s an Indie World Showcase sale on the eShop starting today, so be sure to check it out to take advantage of the savings.

