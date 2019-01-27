Digital Trends
Gaming

No Nintendo Switch successor or price cut in the cards says Nintendo’s President

Aaron Mamiit
By

Gamers who are holding out on buying the Nintendo Switch amid rumors of a successor or price cut should no longer do so, in light of a statement made by Nintendo’s President, Shuntaro Furukawa.

The Nintendo Switch took the title as the best-selling console of 2018 in the United States, beating the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The console’s achievement was made possible through record-breaking holiday season sales, as the PlayStation 4 won the monthly battle for sales from January to October last year.

As the Nintendo Switch is nearing its two-year birthday this March, speculation has circulated that Nintendo is planning a successor to the console, or at least a price cut. The Nintendo Switch may receive a screen upgrade or a bigger battery, according to some rumors.

Nintendo’s Furukawa has now shut down these rumors, through an interview with The Sankei News that was translated by Nintendo Everything. One of the questions was about the company’s goal of selling 20 million units of the Nintendo Switch within its fiscal year.

“It is an extremely ambitious, but worthwhile achievement. So, we will maintain this goal. Nintendo Switch is our primary sales objective, and we are not considering a successor or a price cut at this time,” Furukawa answered.

Nintendo appears confident that it will hit its goal, even without an updated Nintendo Switch or a discount to its current price tag. One of the primary drivers for the console is the strong offering of Nintendo Switch games. Furukuawa revealed that Super Mario Party sold 1.5 million copies worldwide in just one month after its launch in October, while Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu sold 3 million copies and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold 5 million copies in their first week.

In the interview, Furukawa also talked about Nintendo’s mobile gaming business, which is currently focused on building a relationship with gamers instead of selling products. Furukawa admitted that Nintendo is still learning about the industry, but there is a desire to release mobile games across multiple genres.

Nintendo, meanwhile, continues to look to expanding its ways of thinking, as part of its recruitment efforts is to hire employees who can adapt to the ebb and flow of the entertainment industry.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 5-in-1 keychain charger, UV germ killers
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

Want to buy ‘Anthem’ for your PC? Read this first, freelancer

'Anthem' is clearly built with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in mind, but what about the PC version? It's beautiful, but the demo version isn't perfect. Here's why you shouldn't cough up your cash just yet.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
bioware ea anthem arrives february 2019 xbox playstation pc e3 2018
Gaming

Pre-order ‘Anthem’ at Walmart to receive a free $10 gift card

If you're interested in pre-ordering the new BioWare game Anthem, consider doing it at Walmart. The retailer is offering a $10 digital gift card with pre-orders on both Xbox and PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

‘Anthem’ demo servers are facing technical issues and players aren’t happy

The VIP demo for Anthem is available now for those subscribed to EA's membership programs and those who pre-ordered the game, but fans aren't happy with the state of the game's servers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite ice storm challenges golden ice brutes
Gaming

Find and destroy ice shards with our 'Fortnite' Ice Storm challenge guide

The Fortnite Ice Storm limited time event is going on right now, offering plenty of new challenges and rewards for players in Battle Royale. One of the new challenges tasks players with finding and destroying Fortnite ice shards. We show…
Posted By Cody Perez
best gaming monitors asus pg279q
Computing

These gaming monitors will transport you to another dimension

What are the best gaming monitors you can buy right now? We select five that are all priced under $900 packing premium technologies like G-SYNC and FreeSync, high resolutions, and fast refresh rates.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
fortnite search between a mysterious hatch fortnite week 8 challenges
Gaming

Find the hidden Battle star with our 'Fortnite' weekly challenge guide

The Fortnite season 7, week 8 challenges have arrived in Battle Royale. Of the challenge this week, the biggest and most mysterious challenge is the Fortnite search between a mysterious hatch, a giant rock lady, and a precarious flatbed…
Posted By Cody Perez
limited edition ps4 pro kingdom hearts 3 january dec 14 iii bundle featured image 755x425
Gaming

Gamers angry as GameStop cancels ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ PlayStation 4 Pro pre-orders

GameStop cancelled some pre-orders for the limited edition Kingdom Hearts 3 PlayStation 4 Pro bundle, as the retailer apparently accepted too many of them. The $400 bundle comes with an intricately designed console and a matching…
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Civilization VI
Gaming

Transform into the ultimate leader with our tips and tricks for 'Civilization 6'

'Civilization VI' offers both series veterans and total newcomers a lot to chew on from the get-go. Here are some essential starting tips to help you master the game's many intricacies.
Posted By Will Fulton
ps4, game console, Sony
Gaming

DualShock 4 is one of the best controllers ever, and you can use it with a PC

Sony's new DualShock 4 controller has become a fan favorite, and some people want to use it with a PC. Here's how to connect your DualShock 4 and start using it, either with an official adapter, or unofficial software.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation 4 bundle
Gaming

You won't even need a new hard drive with these tips

PlayStation 4 games eat up storage space quickly, which will inevitably require you to make room for new games. Here's how to delete and reinstall games on PS4 for those times when you have to manage your storage space.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite Fly Explosives Guide
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ player discovers game-changing heavy shotgun bug

A Fortnite player who goes by the name Airaga on Reddit uploaded a video that showed a potentially game-changing bug. Using the heavy shotgun, players may replicate what Airaga does in the video to shoot through walls.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
playerunknowns battegrounds snow map data mined pubg
Gaming

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ hopes to challenge ‘Fortnite’ with ‘PUBG Lite’

PUBG Lite, the slimmed-down, free-to-play version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, has started beta testing. PUBG Corp. will look to better challenge Fortnite with PUBG Lite, which will be a completely standalone game.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
awesome tech you cant buy yet vonmahlen charging cable feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 5-in-1 keychain charger, UV germ killers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Goodbye original Xbox One: Microsoft discontinues sales for console
Gaming

Xbox boss says Microsoft going ‘big’ at E3 2019 as Sony skips event

Microsoft will apparently have a "fun" and "big" E3 2019, according to Xbox head Phil Spencer. Microsoft is apparently not just committed to the annual video game event despite the absence of Sony, but rather, it is going all-in.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit