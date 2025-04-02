Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live: all the build-up ahead of the console reveal

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct reveal event is today, and here at Digital Trends we’ll have all the Switch 2 news as it happens, live.

The Switch 2 Direct stream kicks off at 6am PT / 9am ET, but stick with us as we bring you the build-up to one of the biggest gaming reveals of the year.

We’re hoping to find out the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, price and specs later today – plus we’ll probably get our first proper look at the launch titles destined for the console.

The stream is set to last around an hour, which could result in a fast-paced showing where Nintendo whips through a lot of information quickly. We’ll be right here with you, to give you expert analysis and insight into everything Nintendo shows… and doesn’t show.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live blog

Live Last updated April 02, 2025 2:30 AM