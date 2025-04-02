 Skip to main content
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live: all the build-up ahead of the console reveal

By

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct reveal event is today, and here at Digital Trends we’ll have all the Switch 2 news as it happens, live.

The Switch 2 Direct stream kicks off at 6am PT / 9am ET, but stick with us as we bring you the build-up to one of the biggest gaming reveals of the year.

We’re hoping to find out the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, price and specs later today – plus we’ll probably get our first proper look at the launch titles destined for the console.

The stream is set to last around an hour, which could result in a fast-paced showing where Nintendo whips through a lot of information quickly. We’ll be right here with you, to give you expert analysis and insight into everything Nintendo shows… and doesn’t show.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live blog

LiveLast updated April 02, 2025 2:30 AM

    John McCann
    John McCann
    Managing Editor
    John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
    Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: how to watch, how long is it, and what to expect
    A Switch 2 in its dock.

    Years of waiting are finally coming to an end (one more time). After a short reveal earlier this year, Nintendo is finally lifting the entire lid on the Switch 2 tomorrow. On April 2, this Wednesday, the company will host a Direct presentation entirely built around the console. While Nintendo has been tight-lipped on what exactly will be shown, you can expect it to give us a release date, price, and launch games at the very least. It's sure to be one of the biggest live stream presentations of the year, so you won't want to miss it -- even if you aren't planning on buying a Switch 2 right now.

    Want to make sure you catch it when it airs? We've got you covered. Here are all the details for this week's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, including when it airs, when you can watch it, and what you can expect to see during it. And if you can't watch it live, we'll be recapping it all live as it happens.
    When is the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?
    You don't have to wait much longer. The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is set to air on Wednesday, April 2. It'll kick off at 6 a.m. PT, so fans on the west coast will need to wake up bright and early for it. Nintendo has yet to say just how long it'll be, but its 2017 Nintendo Switch reveal lasted just over an hour. You can likely expect about the same here.
    Where to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXUmjX7DsP8

    Before the Switch 2 Direct, let’s revisit Nintendo’s 2017 Switch reveal one last time
    Nintendo Switch

    It’s almost time. After a tease of an initial reveal back in January, the wait for firm details on the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally coming to an end. Come April 2, we’ll likely know the system’s specs, price, release date, and its launch games. It’s a moment players have been anticipating for years and something that’s sure to fill online water coolers until the system’s proper launch. I’m just as eager and impatient to see it as you are.

    To kill at least one hour during this final stretch, how about we collectively take one last look at the past? In January 2017, Nintendo held a proper live conference to lift the lid on the Nintendo Switch. It was a huge event that had a revolving door of executives taking the stage to break down the system’s features and walk through its launch lineup. It’s the product of a bygone era of E3-style press conferences that has been replaced by the kind of cold, pre-recorded video package we’re likely to see on April 2.

    Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filings suggest Amiibos are here to stay
    The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.

    If you worried the Nintendo Switch 2 wouldn't support your Amiibo collection, you can breathe easy; recent FCC filings indicate it will have NFC support, and that most likely means Amiibo. The filings also show the Switch 2 will support Wi-Fi 6, an upgrade over the original Switch's Wi-Fi 5.

    That's great news for all fans. It means the Switch 2 can support faster Internet speeds and is on-par with the base PlayStation 5 — and has higher maximum speeds than the Xbox Series S or X.

