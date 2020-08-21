Nintendo is running a sale on multiplayer Switch games that features discounts on several titles of up to 50% off.

The sale is called “Share the Fun,” and it runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on August 30. Nintendo runs sales occasionally, but this is one of the first specifically catered to multiplayer games on the system.

There are quite a few standout titles featured. Cuphead, a critically acclaimed platformer with a throwback animation and music style, is $16, down from $20. The game features the adventures of protagonist Cuphead and his brother Mugman as they try to repay their debt to the devil. The game was drawn in the 1930s cartoon style of Fleischer Studios and Walt Disney.

Luigi’s Mansion 3, which features Mario’s green overalls-wearing brother as he tries to vacuum ghosts in a haunted mansion, is $42, down from $60. Just Dance 2020, which features pop music and avatars to dance along to, is $20, down from $40.

Fighting game Arms, which features characters with springy arms going head-to-head in battle arenas, is $42, down from $60. Racing game Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, featuring characters from the Crash Bandicoot franchise, is reduced to $24 from $40.

The online multiplayer classic Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, which allows for up to 16 online players in modes like siege, capture the flag, and free-for-all, is priced at $10, down from $20. Dungeon-crawling top-down retro shooter Enter the Gungeon is $7.50 down from $15.

Here’s a list of all the games on sale:

1-2 Switch: $35 from $50

ARMS: $42 from $60

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2: $12 from $15

Burnout Paradise Remastered: $35 from $50

Castle Crashers Remastered: $9 from $15

Catherine: Full Body: $40 from $50

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: $24 from $40

Cuphead: $16 from $20

Dead by Daylight: $26 from $40

Diablo III: Eternal Collection: $30 from $60

Divinity: Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition – $35 from $50

Enter the Gungeon: $7.50 from $15

Exit the Gungeon: $7 from $10

Go Vacation: $35 from $50

Heave Ho: $5 from $10

Huntdown: $14 from $20

Just Dance 2020: $20 from $40

Luigi’s Mansion 3: $42 from $60

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 202:– $40 from $60

Outbuddies DX: $9 from $18

Overwatch: Legendary Edition: $20 from $40

Puyo Puyo Tetris: $18 from $30

River City Girls: $21 from $30

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected: $26 from $40

Shovel Knight Showdown: $7 from $10

Sky Racket: $7.50 from $15

Star Wars Episode I Racer: $11 from $15

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy: $10 from $20

Streets of Rage 4: $21 from $25

Super Meat Boy: $7.50 from $15

Swimsanity!: $19 from $25

The Stretchers: $14 from $20

Torchlight II: $12 from $20

Unravel Two: $5 from $20

What the Golf?: $15 from $20

