NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, June 12

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Sharply turns one way … – ZIGS
- Wing it on stage – ADLIB
- Cloth for covering cuts – GAUZE
- One of 500 in a ream of paper – SHEET
- Things calculated at casinos – ODDS
Down
- State ID? – IDAHO
- Like those who can’t pull their eyes away from the TV – GLUED
- Evaluated, with “up” – SIZED
- Things placed at casinos – BETS
