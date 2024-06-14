NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, June 14

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Someone who might have a special line to the entrance – VIP
- Dial-up device – MODEM
- The “U” in UV – ULTRA
- Feature of a well-used apron, maybe – STAIN
- Bird on the dollar bill – EAGLE
Down
- Physicist for whom an electrical measurement is named – VOLTA
- Dog collar attachment, for short – IDTAG
- Danger – PERIL
- Artist’s creative inspiration – MUSE
- Quite a head of hair – MANE
