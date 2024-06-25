NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, June 25

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “___ your other question …” – ASTO
- Bit of bird chatter – CHIRP
- Apartment building with individually owned units – CONDO
- Bit of bird chatter – TWEET
- Many varsity sports captains: Abbr. – SRS
Down
- Bank holding: Abbr. – ACCT
- “Euphoria” or “Glee” – SHOW
- Fork points – TINES
- Purchase online, perhaps – ORDER
- Vessels for cooking pasta – POTS
