NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, May 21

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Dessert that might have a lattice – PIE
- Detective’s assignment – CASE
- With [the circled letters], Maya Angelou poem that begins “You may write me down in history / With your bitter, twisted lies” – STILL
- Strong inclination – URGE
- Suffix with percent or project – ILE
Down
- Good name for an avid reader? – PAIGE
- Tropical getaway locale – ISLE
- Snakelike fish – EEL
- PC shortcut key – STRL
- ___ generis (unique) – SUI
