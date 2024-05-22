NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, May 22

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Like the anagram “moon starer” for “astronomer” – APT
- Tournament rankings – SEEDS
- With 5-Down, instrument that goes “rat-a-tat-tat!” – SANRE
- Happen next – ENSUE
- Overflows (with) – TEEMS
Down
- Big plus – ASSET
- Popular pasta with vodka sauce – PENNE
- Poke fun at – TEASE
- See 7-Across – DRUM
- “One eye ___, the other feels”: Paul Klee – SEES
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Connections: hints and answers for Wednesday, May 22
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for May 22
- If you love Wordle and Connections, Puzzmo may be your next daily obsession
- Wordle’s wild year: New York Times breaks down the phenomenon’s big 2022
- CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines