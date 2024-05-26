NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, May 26

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Parsley, ____, rosemary and thyme — SAGE
- Garden growth — PLANT
- Synonym of “evade” and “avoid — ELUDE
- Shrivel up with age — WIZEN
- Germs spread by a gardener? — Seeds
Down
- Shoots out, as lava — SPEWS
- Nickname for Alexandra — ALLIE
- Bandage material — GAUZE
- Brought to a close — ENDED
- Big bills for a vending machine — TENS
