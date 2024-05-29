 Skip to main content
NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, May 29

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

  • Business whose hires usually work out – GYM
  • Social influence – CLOUT
  • Difficult item for a mover – COUCH
  • Defeat soundly, in slang – SMOKE
  • View from an airplane window – SKY

Down

  • Latches (onto) – GLOMS
  • “Everything good?” – YOUOK
  • Full of mud and gunk – MUCKY
  • Includes on an email, for short – CCS
  • “___ nerve!” – THE

CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone

The New York Times appeared at CES 2023 alongside Delta to confirm that the publication's game lineup is part of the upcoming Delta Exclusives Hub. Delta Air Lines passengers will soon be able to play Wordle, Spelling Bee, and more during flights via the airline's free Wi-Fi.
Currently, those flying on a Delta flight only get free access to iMessage, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp. Starting on February 1, though, Delta Air Lines plans to offer free Wi-Fi on its flights to Delta SkyMiles members, and lots of content will be accessible from a new landing page called the Delta Exclusives Hub.
When Delta Exclusives Hub launches sometime in spring 2023, its hub will give passengers access to games like Wordle, Spelling Bee, and The Crossword on domestic U.S. flights free-of-charge, whether they are New York Times subscribers or not. 
This announcement comes almost a year after The New York Times acquired Wordle at the height of its status as a social media phenomenon. While it's not as trendy as it was a year ago, Wordle still attracts a lot of players and is a major part of The New York Times Games' offerings. In particular, The New York Times seems keen to expand the places people can play Wordle, as they integrated it into their Crossword app in December 2022.
By including Wordle and its other games in the Delta Exclusives Hub, The New York Times Games will get its offerings in front of even more people while also ensuring that players will always have a chance to check out that day's Wordle, even if they're traveling all day. 

Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Wordle is getting its own board game adaptation from Hasbro
A player plays the Wordle board game.

Hasbro has announced it is collaborating with The New York Times to create a Wordle: The Party Game, the board game adaptation of the uber-popular mobile word game. The gameplay is the same, but it's being brought to players "in an all new way that's perfect for game night with family and friends," according to a press release.

In this version of Wordle, one player is designated as the Wordle Host in each round and writes down the secret five-letter word. The other players have to compete against each other to guess the word in six tries or less, with the winner being the player that scores the fewest points by the end of the game.

