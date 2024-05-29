NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, May 29

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Business whose hires usually work out – GYM
- Social influence – CLOUT
- Difficult item for a mover – COUCH
- Defeat soundly, in slang – SMOKE
- View from an airplane window – SKY
Down
- Latches (onto) – GLOMS
- “Everything good?” – YOUOK
- Full of mud and gunk – MUCKY
- Includes on an email, for short – CCS
- “___ nerve!” – THE
Editors' Recommendations
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for May 29
- NYT Connections: hints and answers for Wednesday, May 29
- NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- Wordle’s wild year: New York Times breaks down the phenomenon’s big 2022