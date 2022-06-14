One Piece, Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Bleach were at one point known as “the big four” in anime and manga circles. They earned this reputation not only due to their immense popularity, but also their influence and ability to run for years, even decades. Now, only two of these four remain active, though Dragon Ball Super continues without its original creator. One Piece itself has just celebrated its 25th anniversary and is far and away the most successful anime and manga series in existence.

One Piece Odyssey will be the newest entry in the One Piece universe, as revealed in May and given a world premiere at Summer Game Fest 2022. This game looks to be the most faithful game to the series yet, with series creator Eiichiro Oda playing a major part in the game’s direction. If you’re a longtime crew member of the Straw Hat gang or looking to set sail for the first time into the vast world of super-human pirates, here’s everything we know about One Piece Odyssey.

Release date

The announcement of One Piece Odyssey came with a release window of 2022 for the game, meaning it won’t be too far off. Some fans speculate that it may drop as early as July 22, which is the official anniversary date for the manga, but that seems like too close of a date to not be announced beforehand.

We find it more likely that we will get the official release date on the anniversary rather than the game itself, but we will have to wait and see.

Platforms

One Piece Odyssey is coming to all current and most previous-generation consoles. That includes the PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As of now, no Xbox One or Nintendo Switch versions are listed, which is somewhat strange in the case of Xbox, considering it is coming to PS4.

Trailers

The announcement trailer opens with a shot of the iconic Straw Hat ship half sunk on the beach of an island. There are many odd, colorful, and dopey-looking creatures littering the beach, as well as some caves and temple-looking environments. We finally get a look at Luffy and crew in a series of quick shots around the island, climbing, finding treasure, and generally exploring. We also get a nice montage of each crew member unleashing some signature moves in combat. The trailer ends with a mysterious figure approaching Luffy’s abandoned hat in the sand.

While the plot wasn’t detailed at all, we do learn that the story and new characters will all be creations of the original creator, Oda.

The world premiere trailer debuted during Summer Game Fest and gives much more insight into what exactly One Piece Odyssey will be. It opens with the game’s setup, which is that Luffy and his crew were sailing along the Grand Line when he spots an island with a beam of light shooting into the sky. Luffy, intrigued, wants to go investigate, but the choice is made for them when the Knock Up Stream launches their ship into the sky and crashes down toward the island.

A montage of gameplay elements follows on the island, including some new characters. It ends with a mysterious line stating, “This is a world created from your memories.”

Gameplay

We don’t see any direct footage of gameplay, only snippets, but we do know that One Piece Odyssey will be a JRPG, which is still quite vague. We don’t even know if combat will play out in real time or take on a more traditional turn-based style. The cinematic flair of the special moves we see hint at it being turn-based, but it’s all speculation at this point.

We do know that you will be able to control all members of the Straw Hat crew to some degree, including Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper Robin, Frankie, and Brook, though whether this is at predetermined story moments or you are able to swap between them at will is also unknown.

Otherwise, all we see is some exploration around some open environments, treasure hunting, and what looks like puzzle-solving.

Multiplayer

One Piece Odyssey will be a single-player-only game as detailed by the number of players supported on the game’s box. Sorry, but this is one pirate adventure you can’t bring your crew with you for.

Despite no official release date, One Piece Odyssey is still already offering pre-orders through the official website. Right now, they are only listing a Standard Edition for $60, but the option to select an edition might indicate that they plan on adding other editions later on. If they do, we will update this page to let you know all those details.

