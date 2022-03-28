  1. Gaming

One Piece Odyssey is a new JRPG based on the popular anime

Tomas Franzese
By

During a special One Piece livestream, Bandai Namco Entertainment announced One Piece Odyssey, an expansive JRPG based on the long-running anime that will launch later this year.

The announcement trailer focuses on highlighting the game’s world and putting a spotlight on many of the popular One Piece characters that the game will feature. “A storm, a shipwreck, a mysterious island,” the trailer’s description teases. “Expect the unexpected on your next adventure with the Straw Hats!”

While we know that One Piece Odyssey will be a JRPG with quests, dungeons, and turn-based combat. A developer interview video shows some footage of Luffy exploring One Piece Odyssey’s world and solving an environmental puzzle in a dungeon. 

The announcement also confirms that ILCA, the developer of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, is the primary developer of this game. In the aforementioned interview video, producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki also confirmed that One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda advised the development team on the project and even provided art for the characters and enemies. 

A message from Oda also appears at the start of the announcement trailer, and he certainly seems quite excited about the project. “I thought to myself, wasn’t it like three years ago when I designed the characters?!” he said, revealing how long One Piece Odyssey has been in development. “But when I actually saw the game … wow! It felt like I was watching a movie! What incredible immersion.”

One Piece Odyssey will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S later in 2022. 

Editors' Recommendations

Get this 75-inch TV for $690 at Best Buy today and save $160

The 70-inch version of the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, with Hulu's the Handmaid's Tale on the screen.

GPU prices are crashing, could return to normal within weeks

AMD's RX 6900 XT graphics card.

How to alphabetize data in an Excel spreadsheet

microsoft surface office excel

iOS 15 tips and tricks: Make the most of your iPhone

iOS 15 preview webpage on an iPhone 11.

Best Apple Watch deals for March 2022

best apple watch deals

Save $2,132 on this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop today

lenovo thinkpad x1 oled deal march 2022 extreme feature shot

Secret Intel Arc GPU discovered in unreleased Dell laptop

Two Intel Arc chips in front of a blue and purple gradient background.

For game developers, GDC 2022 was a battle for reality

The entrance to GDC 2022.

Best vacuum cleaner deals for March 2022

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

Best iPad deals and sales for March 2022

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

I wish more gaming handhelds felt like the Snapdragon G3x

The Snapdragon G3x sits on a table.

This convertible Dell 2-in-1 laptop just got a $250 price cut

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 in tent fold.

Third-party Nvidia 3090 Ti GPUs are absolutely massive

A custom Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti GPU unit.