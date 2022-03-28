One Piece Odyssey is a new JRPG based on the popular anime

During a special One Piece livestream, Bandai Namco Entertainment announced One Piece Odyssey, an expansive JRPG based on the long-running anime that will launch later this year.

The announcement trailer focuses on highlighting the game’s world and putting a spotlight on many of the popular One Piece characters that the game will feature. “A storm, a shipwreck, a mysterious island,” the trailer’s description teases. “Expect the unexpected on your next adventure with the Straw Hats!”

While we know that One Piece Odyssey will be a JRPG with quests, dungeons, and turn-based combat. A developer interview video shows some footage of Luffy exploring One Piece Odyssey’s world and solving an environmental puzzle in a dungeon.

The announcement also confirms that ILCA, the developer of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, is the primary developer of this game. In the aforementioned interview video, producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki also confirmed that One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda advised the development team on the project and even provided art for the characters and enemies.

A message from Oda also appears at the start of the announcement trailer, and he certainly seems quite excited about the project. “I thought to myself, wasn’t it like three years ago when I designed the characters?!” he said, revealing how long One Piece Odyssey has been in development. “But when I actually saw the game … wow! It felt like I was watching a movie! What incredible immersion.”

One Piece Odyssey will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S later in 2022.

