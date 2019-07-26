Gaming

The original Doom trilogy is now available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Patrick Hearn
By

In the wee hours of the morning, the original Doom trilogy appeared in the Nintendo Switch U.K. eShop. Nintendo Life first spotted the titles and broke the news, but the titles quickly vanished. Rampant speculation followed the appearance as gamers scrambled to figure out when, not if, the titles would release. The common consensus was that they would be announced today, July 26, at the 24th annual QuakeCon keynote. And that consensus was correct.

A few minutes into the conference, Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin, the executive producer and creative director of Doom Eternal, respectively, announced that Doom, Doom II, and Doom III would be releasing on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile platforms today.

The original Doom and Doom II are listed at $5, while Doom III is more expensive at $10. While it is exciting to be able to play the original trilogy on modern platforms, these titles are not just simple ports of the games. They include additional features and even multiplayer modes.

Doom has local 4-player co-op, local 4-player deathmatch, and includes the expansion Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed, which features 9 new levels. Doom II also has local 4-player coop, local 4-player deathmatch, and includes The Master Levels, a set of 20 additional areas created by the Doom community.

Doom III doesn’t have local multiplayer or co-op, but it does include the Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Missions expansions. The PlayStation Store description specifically says the game is single-player.

These announcements came just before a new trailer for Doom Eternal and more details about the game, including new multiplayer modes and the Doom Hunter, a brand-new horned demon with tank treads for feet. With excitement for the Doom series at an all-time high, console players can now experience the trilogy that started it all for themselves.

The original trilogy is available for download now on all platforms. If you’ve ever wanted to play Doom on the go or bring non-PC friends into a deathmatch mode, now is your chance. But today isn’t just the release of the Doom trilogy on consoles–Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot and Wolfenstein: Youngblood are available today, too.

