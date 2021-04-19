Outriders: All Legendary weapons and how to get them

Outriders is the latest looter-shooter to hit the streets, offering hundreds of unique weapons for players to experiment with. Of these available guns, Legendary weapons are the most interesting — providing you with impressive stats, a unique appearance, and other bonuses that normal weapons simply can’t compete with.

Before heading out in search of Outriders‘ Legendary weapons, here’s everything you need to know about them, along with a complete list of every Legendary weapon in the game.

Further reading:

How to find Legendary weapons in Outriders

Legendary weapons will periodically drop while you are opening chests, finishing quests, slaying enemies, or defeating any one of Outriders‘ particularly difficult bosses. Tiago will also sell weapons at your base, but you’ll need to be at least Level 45 before he starts offering them.

Your World Tier and Challenge Tier play a big role in how frequently Legendary weapons drop — cranking the difficulty up as high as you can is the best way to reliably find Legendary gear, although be prepared for a challenge.

In short, Legendary weapons are random drops. Increasing the difficultly will make them spawn more frequently, but you’ll still be farming Expeditions and grinding through mobs if you’re hoping to find them all.

Outriders Legendary light machine guns

Grim Marrow

Singularity: Killing shots create an Anomaly singularity. When destroyed, the singularity explodes, dealing damage within a certain radius.

Improved Stiffening: Shots inflict Slow.

Roaring Umbra

Kinetic Stomp: Shots create a seismic shock, dealing damage in a radius.

Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed.

The Reaper

Ultimate Weakening Bullets: Shots inflict Weakness.

Death Chains: Shots entangle an enemy with chains, dealing damage over time.

Outriders Legendary assault rifles

Absolute Zero

Ultimate Freezing Bullets: Shots inflict Freeze.

Improved Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable.

Heir to the Desert

Sandstorm: Shots conjure a sandstorm and deal damage over time.

Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed.

Inferno Seed

Wrath of Moloch: Critical hits cause an explosion, dealing damage and inflicting Burn.

Brain-Eater: Critical shots don’t consume ammo.

Master Tool

Dome of Protection: Killing shots summon a bullet-stopping dome.

Perpetuum Mobile: Instantly replenish your magazine if you kill an enemy with less than a certain percent of ammo in your magazine.

Thunderbird

Ultimate Storm Whip: Shots bring down lightning.

Striga: A percent of critical damage is returned as health.

Time Ripper

Ultimate Stiffening: Shots inflict Slow.

Gravedigger’s Frenzy: Critical shots increase your Critical damage.

Voodoo Matchmaker

Ultimate Damage Link: Shots link enemies, sharing a percentage of weapon damage dealt and a percentage of their Anomaly damage dealt

Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable.

Outriders Legendary double guns

Amber Vault

Killing Spree: Killing shots increase damage by a certain percent for a set duration. Stacks for five kills and diminishes with time.

Brain-Eater: Critical shots don’t consume ammo.

Damascus Offering

Claymore Torrent: Shots damage enemies within a certain radius with Anomaly blades, dealing damage.

Anomaly Enhancement: Receive a passive Firepower boost based on your Anomaly power.

Imploder

Deadly Disturbance: Critical shots activate an unstable Anomaly effect causing the enemy to explode, dealing damage to others within range.

Ruler of Leeches: Killing shots increase Weapon Leech for a duration.

Lucky Jinx

Ultimate Toxic Bullets: Shots inflict Toxic.

Perpetuum Mobile: Instantly replenish magazine after killing an enemy with less than a certain percent of ammo in your magazine.

Shelrog’s Excrescence

Ultimate Burning Bullets: Shots inflict Burn.

Hot Blood: Shots pass through enemies whose health is below a certain percentage, ricocheting to other enemies within a certain radius and inflicting Burn.

Outriders Legendary rifles

Blightbearer

Burst of Decay: Critical shots cause explosions and inflict Toxic on nearby enemies.

Resistance Breaker: Shots decrease target’s Resistance.

Molten Eidola

Ravenous Locust: Shots create a swarm of locusts, dealing damage over time and inflicting Weakness to nearby enemies

Brain-Eater: Critical shots do not consume ammo.

Rarog’s Gaze

Weakness Trap: Shots explode, dealing damage and inflicting Weakness on nearby enemies.

Burning Bullets: Shots inflict Burn.

Twisted Mercy

Ultimate Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable.

Brain-Eater: Critical shots do not consume ammo.

Outriders Legendary automatic shotguns

The Anemoi

Moaning Winds: Reloading creates a strong blast around you, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

Anomaly Surge: Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage to nearby enemies.

The Bulwark

Ultimate Anomaly Surge: Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage to nearby enemies.

Clip of Amalthea: There is a chance that critical shots won’t consume ammo.

Deathshield

Fortress: Receive a damage bonus based on your Armor.

Striga: A percentage of Critical damage is returned as health.

Funeral Pyre

Shadow Comet: Shots summon a comet, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

Resistance Breaker: Shots decrease your target’s Resistance.

Outriders Legendary pump-action shotguns

Aerie Master

Weightlessness: Shots inflict Time Rift. Time Rift raises enemy into the air.

Critical Point: The chance of scoring a critical shot is increased.

Anomaly Effigy

Concentration Blast: Killing shots cause enemies to explode, dealing damage multiplied by the number of enemies nearby the original target.

Weakening Bullets: Shots inflict Weakness.

Body Snatcher

Body Snatcher: Killing shots teleport another enemy to the place where the previous one died. Works within a certain radius of the original target.

Soul Devourer: Killing shots regenerate health.

Darkness Charmer

Grand Opening: Landing a hit with the first bullet in a magazine creates a powerful explosion, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

Perpetuum Mobile: Your magazine is instantly replenished if you kill an enemy with less than a certain percentage of ammo in your magazine.

Enoch’s Blessing

Life and Death: Killing shots create a blast that restores a portion of health.

Gravedigger’s Frenzy: Critical shots increase your Critical damage.

Golem’s Limb

Golem Rising: Killing shots grant you protective Golem effect.

Vampire: Killing shots provide Skill Leech boost.

The Guillotine

Radiation Splash: Reloading causes a small explosion that inflicts Vulnerable and deals damage.

Minefield: Killing shots spawn explosives around your target, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

The High Roller

Embalmer’s Rage: For a duration after a killing shot, all following shots will be critical shots.

Clip Roller: When your magazine has less than a certain percentage of ammo, rolling will reload your equipped weapons.

Outriders Legendary submachine guns

The Daimyo

Ultimate Storm Whip: Shots bring down lightning, dealing damage.

Improved Stiffening: Shots inflict Slow.

Fatal Symbiont

Dark Sacrifice: Weapon drains a percentage of your maximum health in exchange for bonus weapon damage.

Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed.

The Migraine

Ultimate Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed.

Bomb’s Ahead: Killing shots turn enemies into an Anomaly bomb.

The Wicker

Ultimate Ashen Bullets: Shots inflict Ash.

Ricochet: Shots ricochet to a nearby enemy.

Outriders Legendary automatic sniper rifles

Icarus

Ultimate Anomaly Surge: Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage to nearby enemies.

Brain-Eater: Critical shots do not consume ammo.

Mindmugger

Anomaly Mutation: Shots on enemies afflicted by any status condition multiplies and mutates it a new one.

Damage Link: Shots link enemies, sharing a portion of weapon damage and Anomaly damage.

Outriders Legendary bolt-action rifles

The Headhunter

Burst of Decay: Critical shots cause explosions that inflict Toxic on nearby enemies.

Vampire: Killing shots grant a Skill Leech boost.

The Iceberg

Winter Blast: Critical shots create an icy blast that inflicts Freeze on nearby enemies.

Icebreaker: Killing shots against frozen enemies make them explode.

The Landlubber

Legendary Minefield: Critical shots spawn explosives around your target, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

Fireworks: Shots create an explosion that deals damage to nearby enemies.

Spirit Hunter

Ultimate Bone Shrapnel: Critical shots detonate the enemy’s bones and turn them into shrapnel that deals damage and inflicts Bleed on nearby enemies.

Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed.

Outriders Legendary pistols

Bolt & Thunder

Strings of Gauss: Shots link nearby enemies and deal electric damages.

Soul Devourer: Killing shots regenerate health.

Lucky

Pinball: Every critical shot ricochets to nearby enemies, dealing double base damage.

Improved Toxic Bullets: Shots inflict Toxic.

Torment & Agony

Judgment Enforcer: Shots mark enemies. When reloading, deals portion of weapon damage to every marked enemy. Marks are removed when changing weapons.

Clip Combustion: Reloading creates a shockwave, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

Editors' Recommendations