Outriders: All Legendary weapons and how to get them

Outriders is the latest looter-shooter to hit the streets, offering hundreds of unique weapons for players to experiment with. Of these available guns, Legendary weapons are the most interesting — providing you with impressive stats, a unique appearance, and other bonuses that normal weapons simply can’t compete with.
Before heading out in search of Outriders‘ Legendary weapons, here’s everything you need to know about them, along with a complete list of every Legendary weapon in the game.
Further reading:
- Outriders review: Thrilling action makes up for a flat sci-fi story
- Outriders crafting guide
- Everything we know about Outriders cross-platform support
How to find Legendary weapons in Outriders
Legendary weapons will periodically drop while you are opening chests, finishing quests, slaying enemies, or defeating any one of Outriders‘ particularly difficult bosses. Tiago will also sell weapons at your base, but you’ll need to be at least Level 45 before he starts offering them.
Your World Tier and Challenge Tier play a big role in how frequently Legendary weapons drop — cranking the difficulty up as high as you can is the best way to reliably find Legendary gear, although be prepared for a challenge.
In short, Legendary weapons are random drops. Increasing the difficultly will make them spawn more frequently, but you’ll still be farming Expeditions and grinding through mobs if you’re hoping to find them all.
Outriders Legendary light machine guns
Grim Marrow
- Singularity: Killing shots create an Anomaly singularity. When destroyed, the singularity explodes, dealing damage within a certain radius.
- Improved Stiffening: Shots inflict Slow.
Roaring Umbra
- Kinetic Stomp: Shots create a seismic shock, dealing damage in a radius.
- Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed.
The Reaper
- Ultimate Weakening Bullets: Shots inflict Weakness.
- Death Chains: Shots entangle an enemy with chains, dealing damage over time.
Outriders Legendary assault rifles
Absolute Zero
- Ultimate Freezing Bullets: Shots inflict Freeze.
- Improved Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable.
Heir to the Desert
- Sandstorm: Shots conjure a sandstorm and deal damage over time.
- Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed.
Inferno Seed
- Wrath of Moloch: Critical hits cause an explosion, dealing damage and inflicting Burn.
- Brain-Eater: Critical shots don’t consume ammo.
Master Tool
- Dome of Protection: Killing shots summon a bullet-stopping dome.
- Perpetuum Mobile: Instantly replenish your magazine if you kill an enemy with less than a certain percent of ammo in your magazine.
Thunderbird
- Ultimate Storm Whip: Shots bring down lightning.
- Striga: A percent of critical damage is returned as health.
Time Ripper
- Ultimate Stiffening: Shots inflict Slow.
- Gravedigger’s Frenzy: Critical shots increase your Critical damage.
Voodoo Matchmaker
- Ultimate Damage Link: Shots link enemies, sharing a percentage of weapon damage dealt and a percentage of their Anomaly damage dealt
- Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable.
Outriders Legendary double guns
Amber Vault
- Killing Spree: Killing shots increase damage by a certain percent for a set duration. Stacks for five kills and diminishes with time.
- Brain-Eater: Critical shots don’t consume ammo.
Damascus Offering
- Claymore Torrent: Shots damage enemies within a certain radius with Anomaly blades, dealing damage.
- Anomaly Enhancement: Receive a passive Firepower boost based on your Anomaly power.
Imploder
- Deadly Disturbance: Critical shots activate an unstable Anomaly effect causing the enemy to explode, dealing damage to others within range.
- Ruler of Leeches: Killing shots increase Weapon Leech for a duration.
Lucky Jinx
- Ultimate Toxic Bullets: Shots inflict Toxic.
- Perpetuum Mobile: Instantly replenish magazine after killing an enemy with less than a certain percent of ammo in your magazine.
Shelrog’s Excrescence
- Ultimate Burning Bullets: Shots inflict Burn.
- Hot Blood: Shots pass through enemies whose health is below a certain percentage, ricocheting to other enemies within a certain radius and inflicting Burn.
Outriders Legendary rifles
Blightbearer
- Burst of Decay: Critical shots cause explosions and inflict Toxic on nearby enemies.
- Resistance Breaker: Shots decrease target’s Resistance.
Molten Eidola
- Ravenous Locust: Shots create a swarm of locusts, dealing damage over time and inflicting Weakness to nearby enemies
- Brain-Eater: Critical shots do not consume ammo.
Rarog’s Gaze
- Weakness Trap: Shots explode, dealing damage and inflicting Weakness on nearby enemies.
- Burning Bullets: Shots inflict Burn.
Twisted Mercy
- Ultimate Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable.
- Brain-Eater: Critical shots do not consume ammo.
Outriders Legendary automatic shotguns
The Anemoi
- Moaning Winds: Reloading creates a strong blast around you, dealing damage to nearby enemies.
- Anomaly Surge: Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage to nearby enemies.
The Bulwark
- Ultimate Anomaly Surge: Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage to nearby enemies.
- Clip of Amalthea: There is a chance that critical shots won’t consume ammo.
Deathshield
- Fortress: Receive a damage bonus based on your Armor.
- Striga: A percentage of Critical damage is returned as health.
Funeral Pyre
- Shadow Comet: Shots summon a comet, dealing damage to nearby enemies.
- Resistance Breaker: Shots decrease your target’s Resistance.
Outriders Legendary pump-action shotguns
Aerie Master
- Weightlessness: Shots inflict Time Rift. Time Rift raises enemy into the air.
- Critical Point: The chance of scoring a critical shot is increased.
Anomaly Effigy
- Concentration Blast: Killing shots cause enemies to explode, dealing damage multiplied by the number of enemies nearby the original target.
- Weakening Bullets: Shots inflict Weakness.
Body Snatcher
- Body Snatcher: Killing shots teleport another enemy to the place where the previous one died. Works within a certain radius of the original target.
- Soul Devourer: Killing shots regenerate health.
Darkness Charmer
- Grand Opening: Landing a hit with the first bullet in a magazine creates a powerful explosion, dealing damage to nearby enemies.
- Perpetuum Mobile: Your magazine is instantly replenished if you kill an enemy with less than a certain percentage of ammo in your magazine.
Enoch’s Blessing
- Life and Death: Killing shots create a blast that restores a portion of health.
- Gravedigger’s Frenzy: Critical shots increase your Critical damage.
Golem’s Limb
- Golem Rising: Killing shots grant you protective Golem effect.
- Vampire: Killing shots provide Skill Leech boost.
The Guillotine
- Radiation Splash: Reloading causes a small explosion that inflicts Vulnerable and deals damage.
- Minefield: Killing shots spawn explosives around your target, dealing damage to nearby enemies.
The High Roller
- Embalmer’s Rage: For a duration after a killing shot, all following shots will be critical shots.
- Clip Roller: When your magazine has less than a certain percentage of ammo, rolling will reload your equipped weapons.
Outriders Legendary submachine guns
The Daimyo
- Ultimate Storm Whip: Shots bring down lightning, dealing damage.
- Improved Stiffening: Shots inflict Slow.
Fatal Symbiont
- Dark Sacrifice: Weapon drains a percentage of your maximum health in exchange for bonus weapon damage.
- Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed.
The Migraine
- Ultimate Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed.
- Bomb’s Ahead: Killing shots turn enemies into an Anomaly bomb.
The Wicker
- Ultimate Ashen Bullets: Shots inflict Ash.
- Ricochet: Shots ricochet to a nearby enemy.
Outriders Legendary automatic sniper rifles
Icarus
- Ultimate Anomaly Surge: Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage to nearby enemies.
- Brain-Eater: Critical shots do not consume ammo.
Mindmugger
- Anomaly Mutation: Shots on enemies afflicted by any status condition multiplies and mutates it a new one.
- Damage Link: Shots link enemies, sharing a portion of weapon damage and Anomaly damage.
Outriders Legendary bolt-action rifles
The Headhunter
- Burst of Decay: Critical shots cause explosions that inflict Toxic on nearby enemies.
- Vampire: Killing shots grant a Skill Leech boost.
The Iceberg
- Winter Blast: Critical shots create an icy blast that inflicts Freeze on nearby enemies.
- Icebreaker: Killing shots against frozen enemies make them explode.
The Landlubber
- Legendary Minefield: Critical shots spawn explosives around your target, dealing damage to nearby enemies.
- Fireworks: Shots create an explosion that deals damage to nearby enemies.
Spirit Hunter
- Ultimate Bone Shrapnel: Critical shots detonate the enemy’s bones and turn them into shrapnel that deals damage and inflicts Bleed on nearby enemies.
- Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed.
Outriders Legendary pistols
Bolt & Thunder
- Strings of Gauss: Shots link nearby enemies and deal electric damages.
- Soul Devourer: Killing shots regenerate health.
Lucky
- Pinball: Every critical shot ricochets to nearby enemies, dealing double base damage.
- Improved Toxic Bullets: Shots inflict Toxic.
Torment & Agony
- Judgment Enforcer: Shots mark enemies. When reloading, deals portion of weapon damage to every marked enemy. Marks are removed when changing weapons.
- Clip Combustion: Reloading creates a shockwave, dealing damage to nearby enemies.
Editors' Recommendations
- The best weapon mods in Outriders
- Outriders: All Legendary armor and how to get it
- The best weapons in Destiny 2, and where to find them
- Mass Effect: Andromeda: The best weapons in the galaxy you should craft
- The best weapons in Fortnite