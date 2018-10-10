Share

Blizzard and Lego recently revealed a partnership to create building sets based on the game Overwatch, and we now know the first set you’ll be able to build. Fittingly, it’s of Bastion, the chunky robotic murder machine who already kind of looks like it’s made out of Lego pieces.

The Lego Overwatch Omnic Bastion set is 182 pieces and costs $25. It’s available to purchase now on Blizzard’s gear website, and as you can see from the images, it doesn’t simply feature Bastion in its normal beige skin. Instead, Bastion is in an orange setup and it even includes the little bird Ganymede who rests on its shoulder.

For younger players looking to use it during play sessions, the Lego Bastion can swivel at the waist, and move its arms. This way, you can set Bastion up on a corner and watch as it tears through the enemy team before they have a chance to use any countering abilities. Fun for almost everyone!

Reconfigure bricks into bots. Grab your Blizzard Exclusive @LEGO_Group OMNIC BASTION set today! ???? https://t.co/LjreFoJW8N pic.twitter.com/vx4BBE3DPY — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2018

You won’t find the Omnic Bastion outside of the Blizzard store, but we know that several other characters from Overwatch will be included in other sets. An earlier promotional video featured a talking Tracer mini-figure, and it looks like Soldier 76, Mei, Widowmaker, Winston, and Reaper will also be coming to life as Lego figures at some point in the future.

It’s interesting that Blizzard opted to go with Lego for its building toys this time around, as the company has previously worked with Mega Bloks to create World of Warcraft-themed sets. These featured similarly sized mini-figures from the game as well as vehicles and famous locations. Mega Bloks — now under its Mega Construx line — also produces toys based on Halo and Destiny. The latter game is published by Activision, which is a sister company to Blizzard.

Which Overwatch sets are you hoping to see from Lego next? We’d love to see a similar Orisa figure or a large D.Va mech suit with a smaller figure inside. Given the rich lore Blizzard has developed for the game thus far, the possibilities are nearly endless, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.