‘Overwatch’ celebrates two-year anniversary with new map, free weekend

Blizzard’s Overwatch is celebrating its two-year anniversary this month, and since the shooter is still going strong, the studio is celebrating with a number of new goodies. These include a brand-new map and a free weekend for those who still haven’t tried it.

Beginning May 22, the two-year anniversary celebration introduces the deathmatch map “Petra.” Along with the location, you’ll also be able to play a deathmatch in Competitive mode, just like you do with the Escort and Control maps that originally released with the game.

The event will introduce “more than 50 new items,” according to a press release, including 8 Legendary skins and new dances for Doomfist, Moira, and Brigitte. Favorite seasonal items from the first anniversary event will also return, and past seasonal brawls will be rotated on a daily basis. If you want to lose in a round of Mei’s Snowball Offensive, hit us up.

Those who login to Overwatch during the event — which runs until June 11 — will also receive a special Legendary Anniversary loot box, and items previously available only as seasonal loot will be available, as well.

If you haven’t played Overwatch yet, the game is running a free weekend from May 25 through the 28 across PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and those on Xbox and PlayStation won’t need Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus to participate. You’ll have access to all heroes and maps, as well as most modes — Competitive play won’t be available until you buy the game, but any progress you make in your ranks will be kept if you decide to buy the full game.

For those who decide they want to keep playing Overwatch after the free weekend ends, Blizzard is releasing a “Legendary Edition” of the game on May 22. It includes 15 additional skins, including Legendary ones and the Origins skins that were released with the game back in 2016.

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. A special pink Mercy skin can currently be purchased, with all sales benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. If you log in by May 21, you’ll receive a free BCRF icon, and viewing charity streams will earn you additional in-game sprays and icons.